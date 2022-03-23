Call of Duty Weapon Trading System: Rewards, Conditions, and more revealed

Call of Duty’s cash meta will soon see changes as Activision reveals plans for its new Weapon Trade System that will bring variation to the current gameplay. This addition has been taken positively by the community, and players are looking forward to trying it out.

This feature will be available to every player who completes the community challenges and will stick to Rebirth only. While the concept is brand new to the players, there is huge confusion brewing in the community.

This article will specifically focus on how the new feature will function in-game so that players can make the most out of it.

New Weapon Trade System is coming to Call of Duty Warzone

Before the introduction of the Weapon Trade System in the Call of Duty Warzone, the game was heavily dependent on the cash meta. This new feature opens up new possibilities for players by allowing them to swap out their current weapon for a new one and thus, change the flow of a match.

Creative Director of Activision, Etienne Pouliot, added certain statements about the new features:

“Sometimes you return in action and find a weapon that you don’t love or without any ammo. So if you have a Weapon Trade Station close to you, it’s the perfect time to trade your weapon for a full clip of ammo ready to take enemies down.”

This directly means that players will not be bound by weapons they find on the field and can use the new feature to trade it for a weapon that could favor them. However, this trading system does have certain constraints that will allow the game to stay balanced for all.

The following are all the conditions that the Weapon Trading System will have in Call of Duty:

Common Rarity Gun:

Will drop a common rated gun that will be randomly generated and will have one full clip of magazine, with no additional ammo.

Uncommon Rarity Gun:

Will drop a common rarity gun with a full magazine and no reserve ammo

One randomized Lethal equipment (Grenade, Mine, etc.)

One randomized Tactical Equipment (Flashbang, Heartbeat Sensor, etc.)

Rare Gun or Melee weapon of any rarity:

One Common Rarity Gun with a full clip and no extra ammo.

Armor Satchel/ Rare Field Upgrade

Gas Mask

Epic Rarity Gun

One Uncommon Rarity Gun with a full clip and two extra magazines

Self Revive Kit

$500 or $800 Cash

Armor Satchel or Epic Kill Streak or Epic Field Upgrade

In conclusion, the Weapon Trade System will heavily depend on the weapon rarity system in Call of Duty and will yield different bonuses for each class.

