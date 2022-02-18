COD Mobile Season 2- Task Force 141 announced: New map and Holi themed bundles

COD Mobile has just announced the second season for 2022 and Season 2: Task Force 141 goes live after eight days based on the Battle Pass counter for Season 1 in the game. Players will get a massive content drop in the few days leading up to the second season and will also launch a brand new Battle Pass with 50 tiers of exclusive content.

Before more content on the upcoming season can be unearthed, a few sneak peaks have been provided by official sources on what to expect in Season 2: Task Force 141. With new maps, new bundles and special themed events, there is a lot coming up in the next season for COD Mobile players to check out.

New map Hardhat and Holi bundles incoming in COD Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141

Multiplayer lobbies have a new battleground and it is none other than Hardhat from Modern Warfare 3. Hardhat is an unfinished construction site with multiple buildings offering various vantage points of different heights. Hardhat is mostly suitable for close range combat and some power positions in the buildings will allow for nasty spawn traps for players in re-spawn modes.

While it is currently unclear if the map will be a part of the ranked pool, players can expect this to be a popular pick for re-spawn modes like Domination, Hardpoint and Team Deathmatch.

Official sources have also provided intel on Holi themed bundles, something that is certainly expected to be popular on the Indian servers. The Festival of Colors and Carnival bundles will be released in the upcoming season and players will get exclusive festival themed cosmetics that they can purchase from the Store in exchange for COD points. More intel on these bundles is expected to be released soon.

A themed event, common to every season, will also be launched in Season 2: Task Force 141 and players will have the chance to unlock multiple free rewards by completing daily tasks.

