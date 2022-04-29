5 things fans want in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Modern Warfare 2 is probably going to be seen as the most hyped Call of Duty title in history. After almost two dry years, fans are more excited than ever.

Modern Warfare (2019) is the most successful Call of Duty title to date. After the release of Black Ops Cold War and Vanguard in consecutive years, fans were not happy with what the traditional COD experience had to offer. The community has begged multiple times for a Modern Warfare sequel.

Previously, Activision had already confirmed that the next Call of Duty title was going to be a Modern Warfare sequel developed by Infinity Ward.

Yesterday, on April 28, Call of Duty and Infinity Ward unveiled the logo of Modern Warfare 2 for the very first time on their social handles. With the old MW 2 OST in the background, fans are getting nostalgic and more hyped about it.

5 features that should be present in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Nothing has been confirmed by Activision yet except the title and the logo. There have been multiple leaks and insider reports about the game here and there. Fans are speculating as to how this game will be. They can rest assured that Infinity Ward and Activision want to listen to the community and build a completely unique experience.

With that being said, here are the top 5 things that fans will want in the upcoming Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

1) The continuation of Modern Warfare (2019)

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) was not a sequel to the previous MW titles. Rather, it was a reprised version of the story. The new reboot told the story of Captain Price and his journey to a fictional town called Urzikstan.

The story unveiled some new characters in this segment. While the Modern Warfare series is greatly known for its gripping storytelling techniques, the last installment was true to the core. The moral gray areas that players had to face made it more realistic and apt for the present-day setting.

In the post-credit scene of the last MW storyline, Captain Price was asked to give the names of the people he wanted to recruit for his next task force. Fans are excited because of the way the story ended.

Price gave away the name of the new Task force, 141. This is a fan-favorite task force in the MW saga, which includes Soap Mactavish and other favorite characters. All Modern Warfare fans will be hoping to see them back again.

2) OId multiplayer maps

Call of Duty games don’t make any sense without their multiplayer maps. The original Modern Warfare 2 was probably one of the best Call of Duty games in history. It revolutionized the idea of gaming at the time.

With probably the best story in Call of Duty history, the game also delivered a lot of unique multiplayer maps, which veteran Call of Duty players will remember for generations to come. With the advancement in technology, fans would absolutely love to see these maps in a different outlook. Players are hoping to see the return of their favorite maps.

As per recent leaks, there are rumors of the first Modern Warfare 2 fan-favorite multiplayer maps being in the game. These maps will be remastered versions of the original maps. According to an inside report, these maps: Favela, Highrise, Terminal, Shipment, and Quarry will be included in the upcoming game.

3) Better co-op experience

As for co-ops, fans are hoping that the developers will include a co-op mission like the ‘Clean House’ operation in the MW campaign. With more tactical gunfights and hyperrealism, this will be more realistic and heavily dependent on the team game.

A Redditor posted this,

“Me and some friends are dreaming about a Clean House Mode for Co-op games. It would be so cool to have different houses all random generated or many levels that would feature some of the Campaign Mission Clean House.”

With more breaching tools, better strategies and multiple entry points, MW 2 can give fans a more tactical experience closer to reality.

4) A new mode

Ralph @RalphsValve Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ is being described as an ‘Open-World’ title; a procedurally generated world with varied Missions and AI, Weather and Events Modern Warfare II’s rumoured Third Mode ‘DMZ’ is being described as an ‘Open-World’ title; a procedurally generated world with varied Missions and AI, Weather and Events https://t.co/LaS0pwhZ9I

Infinity Ward is probably going to include all the traditional game modes in Call of Duty. However, from the way they are saying the new game will deliver a groundbreaking experience, fans are expecting to see more from the game.

Fans are hoping that Call of Duty will include a new type of game mode that will be similar to Escape From Tarkov but with less realism. Call of Duty’s arcade-style gameplay with a mix of an Extraction mode would be a perfect combination of what fans aspire the new experience of MW 2 will be.

Here is some good news for fans who were hoping to see this kind of mode in the game. According to a trusted source, the game will feature an extraction-type game mode similar to EFT or Battlefield's Hazard Zone. The name of this mode will be DMZ and this will possibly be an open-world experience.

5) Warzone 2.0 and the return of Verdansk

Activision has already confirmed that a new Warzone is coming and the game will be built from the ground up. Fans are more excited than ever about this news. Warzone was the game that ultimately changed Call of Duty forever, but with time, the game became too bloated. Players were hoping for a fresh start but with MW 2, what fans are hoping to see the most is the return of Verdansk to Warzone 2.0.

The original Verdansk was made from MW assets and a lot of multiplayer maps. As it was running on the MW engine, fans loved the battle royale more than anything. Verdansk is long gone and there is no confirmation of it coming back. Fans are really hoping that their favorite map, which holds good old memories, will return to MW 2 with a new overhaul.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

