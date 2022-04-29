"That sound is like ringing the dinner bell for OG COD players!"- Call of Duty community reacts to Modern Warfare 2 logo reveal

The Call of Duty fanbase was ignited recently as Activision revealed the logo for its upcoming Modern Warfare 2 (2022). This sequel will mark the return of fan-favorite Captain Price and his Task Force 141.

This reveal was done through an animated teaser, designed specifically for the ocassion and featuring the old Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 green theme. Fans instantly took notice of this easter egg and are excited to see what the next COD game has in store for them.

Call of Duty community on Modern Warfare 2 reveal

The Modern Warfare series has been a beloved franchise for the entire Call of Duty fanbase, especially for its deep lore and memorable moments. Activision managed to keep the same elements in their latest Modern Warfare reboot (2019) and is bringing a sequel following its ending.

In the final ending for the last game, the game teased the return of Task Force 141, which included characters like John “Soap” MacTavish and Ghost. According to rumors, these two will make a debut in the rebooted series and fans are eager to see them in action again.

When Activision first revealed the logo for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, fans rejoiced as it used the same sound effects from older games. Additionally, the teaser also showed the Task Force 141 logo, which got the community elated even more.

The new logo writes the first letters of Modern Warfare, however, it cleverly introduced the number two by using Roman numerals, making this logo have a familiar look, yet it is different overall.

Also, many of the fans have noticed themselves going back in time as the game series first took off and made its way into everyone’s hearts.

NoahJ @NoahJ456 @CallofDuty That sound just teleported me back to 2009 holy @CallofDuty That sound just teleported me back to 2009 holy 😳

The teaser has been a major throwback for everyone, which is pretty clear from fan reactions all over Twitter.

The game has been under development for a long time and previous reports have suggested it to be in the alpha stage. However, it can be expected that Activation might be making its move to get the game into its beta phase soon and give the fans an idea of what to expect from it.

As for the release, the game can be expected to make its debut around the month of October 2022, however, Activision is yet to make a solid statement about it. Nonetheless, the game is most probably releasing this year and fans will be able to enjoy the Modern Warfare experience they have been pining for.

Edited by Ashish Yadav