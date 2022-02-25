Overwhelming majority of players seems to be in favor of Call of Duty delaying 2023 mainline installment

Activision has reportedly taken a radical decision involving Call of Duty in recent times, and there's a high chance that there won't be a mainstream release in 2023.
If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be the first occasion in nearly two decades when Activision has changed its annual release cycle.
While the rumored release of Warzone 2 and a potentially new free-to-play game is there, Modern Warfare II will have to carry the baton for a long time.
Major decisions like these need to reflect well on the fans because every video game becomes what it is due to the gamers. Therefore, there were suspicions about how well fans will receive the decision with a change from the traditional formula.
If a community poll conducted by ModernWarzone is to be considered, the vast majority have welcomed the decision.
The Call of Duty community has their opinions regarding the reported postponement
Call of Duty has become a popular franchise due to its massive fan base. The recent bugs in Vanguard and the ongoing issues with Warzone have displeased quite a few players. However, many fans are dedicated to the iconic military shooter game.
In a poll conducted by ModernWarzone, 12,535 members decided to have their say. The point of the poll was to find out if players are happy with the supposed two-year life cycle that Modern Warfare II is now going to have.
A staggering majority of 91% have voted in favor of the latest development. While their votes may be for different reasons, one thing is common - players expect a better product.
It is long believed that Activision should have changed its annual release cycle. Even the original report indicated that many within the company believe that the yearly releases create false competition.
Call of Duty Vanguard's sales have not been as high as the two previous releases. Many seem to believe that due to the existence of so many Call of Duty games, fans haven't been sold on the latest release in 2021.
Due to its free-to-play nature, Warzone has also become a natural competitor. If Warzone 2 is released in 2023, it could lead to similar results. Giving Modern Warfare II at least an extra year can also be profitable considering the reception Modern Warfare had in 2019.
It's not necessary that having a longer period between releases will result in a great game. However, it allows more flexibility and time for developers to fine-tune their games. Many have complained about the state of the recent Call of Duty games. The vast majority believe that the pressure of yearly release has been a big factor.
Activision is yet to confirm the delay. However, if the news turns out to be true, the community is on board with that. A lot will be riding on the state of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II post-release and what kind of content expansions it will receive.