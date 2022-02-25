Overwhelming majority of players seems to be in favor of Call of Duty delaying 2023 mainline installment

Activision has reportedly taken a radical decision involving Call of Duty in recent times, and there's a high chance that there won't be a mainstream release in 2023.

If the rumors turn out to be true, it will be the first occasion in nearly two decades when Activision has changed its annual release cycle.

While the rumored release of Warzone 2 and a potentially new free-to-play game is there, Modern Warfare II will have to carry the baton for a long time.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Major decisions like these need to reflect well on the fans because every video game becomes what it is due to the gamers. Therefore, there were suspicions about how well fans will receive the decision with a change from the traditional formula.

If a community poll conducted by ModernWarzone is to be considered, the vast majority have welcomed the decision.

The Call of Duty community has their opinions regarding the reported postponement

Call of Duty has become a popular franchise due to its massive fan base. The recent bugs in Vanguard and the ongoing issues with Warzone have displeased quite a few players. However, many fans are dedicated to the iconic military shooter game.

In a poll conducted by ModernWarzone, 12,535 members decided to have their say. The point of the poll was to find out if players are happy with the supposed two-year life cycle that Modern Warfare II is now going to have.

ModernWarzone @ModernWarzone After over 12,000 votes 91% of players say that they’re happy there won’t be a new mainline Call of Duty game in 2023. After over 12,000 votes 91% of players say that they’re happy there won’t be a new mainline Call of Duty game in 2023. ✅ https://t.co/IFO0SBODkr

A staggering majority of 91% have voted in favor of the latest development. While their votes may be for different reasons, one thing is common - players expect a better product.

It is long believed that Activision should have changed its annual release cycle. Even the original report indicated that many within the company believe that the yearly releases create false competition.

Justin @KryptJD

1) Poor performance of

2)

3) Jason Schreier @jasonschreier SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… SCOOP: For the first time in two decades, Call of Duty will skip a year. Activision has delayed 2023's game, made by Treyarch, to 2024, sources tell Bloomberg. It's a shocking move that will have a massive impact on the franchise and the industry. bloomberg.com/news/articles/… My thinking is that its a combination of 3 things:1) Poor performance of #CallofDuty Vanguard sales2) #CallofDuty Vanguard being an overall bad game3) #WarzonePacific being Free to Play twitter.com/jasonschreier/… My thinking is that its a combination of 3 things:1) Poor performance of #CallofDuty Vanguard sales2) #CallofDutyVanguard being an overall bad game3) #WarzonePacific being Free to Play twitter.com/jasonschreier/…

Call of Duty Vanguard's sales have not been as high as the two previous releases. Many seem to believe that due to the existence of so many Call of Duty games, fans haven't been sold on the latest release in 2021.

Due to its free-to-play nature, Warzone has also become a natural competitor. If Warzone 2 is released in 2023, it could lead to similar results. Giving Modern Warfare II at least an extra year can also be profitable considering the reception Modern Warfare had in 2019.

Tom Henderson @_Tom_Henderson_ Modern Warfare II will support Call of Duty for several years if needed. We don't need annual Call of Duty's anymore.



Warzone 2 + DMZ + Multiplayer will support COD easily for the next 2 years.



If anything, this move shows confidence in Infinity Ward over anything else. Modern Warfare II will support Call of Duty for several years if needed. We don't need annual Call of Duty's anymore.Warzone 2 + DMZ + Multiplayer will support COD easily for the next 2 years.If anything, this move shows confidence in Infinity Ward over anything else.

It's not necessary that having a longer period between releases will result in a great game. However, it allows more flexibility and time for developers to fine-tune their games. Many have complained about the state of the recent Call of Duty games. The vast majority believe that the pressure of yearly release has been a big factor.

Activision is yet to confirm the delay. However, if the news turns out to be true, the community is on board with that. A lot will be riding on the state of Call of Duty Modern Warfare II post-release and what kind of content expansions it will receive.

