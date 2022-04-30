When to expect the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 gameplay reveal?

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is creating massive hype among the gaming community, something which has not been seen in a long time. Fans are more than excited to see the Modern Warfare sequel come to life.

After keeping their silence on social media for the last couple of weeks, Activision and Infinity Ward finally revealed some news related to Modern Warfare 2.

Activision and developer Infinity Ward unveiled the logo for the upcoming COD title on April 28. With the old MW 2 OST playing in the background, this reveal has clearly made fans feel nostalgic more than ever.

Many veteran Call of Duty fans felt that they traveled back in time, as MW 2 holds a special place in their hearts.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Infinity Ward’s tweet of the logo is now the most liked official Call of Duty tweet of all time. Infinity Ward’s tweet of the logo is now the most liked official Call of Duty tweet of all time. https://t.co/W3McifHava

Infinity Ward’s tweet on the logo reveal even became the most liked official Call of Duty tweet of all time. The craze proved how eagerly the community was waiting for this.

This major throwback made fans more intrigued about the game’s reveal date of the upcoming segment. Here is everything we know so far.

Modern Warfare 2 possible reveal date

As of today, there has been no official confirmation from the developer Infinity Ward or the Publisher Activision Studio. However, it is expected that the gameplay reveal will be sooner than fans expected.

In this year’s NFL Draft, which is ongoing right now, some NFL players were seen wearing a suit with TF141 on it.

For context, in the post-credit scene of MW (2019), Captain Price was asked to give the names of the people he wanted to recruit for his next task force, which was a clear indication of the upcoming sequel. Price gave away the name of the new Task Force 141, which is a known task force in the MW saga. This task force includes fan favorite characters such as Soap, Ghost, and more.

Furthermore, Modern Warfare (2019) was first shown at the NFL Draft in 2019 at the end of April. The public reveal of the game was on May 30.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL



For context, MW2019 was shown at the NFL Draft in 2019 in end April, but only publicly revealed May 30.



For those wondering when to expect the #MW2 reveal, there's no confirmed or accurate date as of now.For context, MW2019 was shown at the NFL Draft in 2019 in end April, but only publicly revealed May 30.Also, the game is still partnered with PlayStation for marketing.

So, connecting to the recent NFLDraft with all the TF141 references, fans can expect the Modern Warfare 2 reveal to happen sooner, rather than later.

There is no official confirmation either regarding the release date, but most of the COD titles are released in the Q4 slot every year. Fans are hoping that the same will happen with MW 2.

Undoubtedly, Modern Warfare 2 is the most anticipated game of 2022. As per the leaks, fans will be able to play Modern Warfare 2 from around October to November this year.

