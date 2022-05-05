Best Swiss K31 loadout in COD: Warzone Season 3

The Swiss K31 is one of COD: Warzone's most popular sniper rifles, perhaps second only to the Kar98k.

Sniping has always been a preferred playstyle for many in the Call of Duty franchise. With the introduction of a battle royale, COD players took sniping one step further.

The map is more open and friendly to long-range engagements, making the Swiss K31 a dangerous ally in COD: Warzone Season 3. Its best loadout will make it a headshot machine.

Most potent COD: Warzone Season 3 loadout for Swiss K31

A look at the gunsmith page for the Swiss K31 (Image via Activision)

The Swiss K31, a bolt-action sniper rifle, has a surprisingly fast fire fate. It also comes with incredible power behind its shots, and the accuracy makes taking enemies down an easy task.

As players venture across Caldera in search of a battle royale victory, they will need to duck and cover when the onslaught of Swiss K31 shots comes their way.

They can employ its best loadout if they want to match that firepower and use the sniper themselves. The right attachments will ensure they can return fire from a distance and net an elimination.

Attachments

Here are the attachments that will create the best Swiss K31 loadout:

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 24.9" Combat Recon

: 24.9" Combat Recon Laser : SWAT 5mw Laser Sight

: SWAT 5mw Laser Sight Stock : SAS Combat Stock

: SAS Combat Stock Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

The GRU Suppressor kicks off the loadout, and it is a must-have for this sniper rifle. Users can expect added bullet velocity and a boost in overall damage range, in addition to the sound suppression that comes with it.

Next is the barrel attachment. The 24.9" Combat Recon also increases bullet velocity. The two working together will make hitting snagging those long-range kills an absolute breeze.

Following the barrel is the SWAT 5mw Laser Sight. The laser gives a targeting laser to the weapon and increases the aim down sight time of the sniper rifle.

The SAS Combat Stock attachment adds a bit of mobility to the Swiss K31 in COD: Warzone Season 3. Aim walking movement speed and ADS firing movement speed are both increased.

The final attachment that rounds out the Swiss K31 is the Serpent Wrap. It is similar to the laser attachment in that it speeds up the ADS time, allowing gamers to hit their shots much faster.

The Swiss K31 sniper will be insanely powerful with this loadout in COD: Warzone Season 3. Individuals just need to pair it with an AR or SMG to have a closer range weapon available.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

