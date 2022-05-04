The best Kar98k loadout for COD: Warzone Season 3

When it comes to versatility, the Kar98k still reigns supreme in COD: Warzone Season 3.

The weapon works as a marksman rifle, a semi-auto assault rifle, or a sniper. It comes in handy in a variety of situations as players travel across Caldera looking for victory.

Those who want to employ an "in-your-face" style of sniper gameplay should pick up the Kar98k in COD: Warzone immediately. With its best loadout, players can pick off enemies with ease.

What constitutes the best COD: Warzone Season 3 loadout for the Kar98k?

The Kar98k's gunsmith page in COD (Image via Activision)

The Kar98k has been a reliable weapon in COD: Warzone for a long time. Not much has changed in terms of its firepower, mobility, or accuracy. This makes putting a loadout together fairly simple.

Loadouts from the past are just as viable as they are now in Season 3: Classified Arms. Only a few tweaks are necessary to bring the gun's top loadout to the table and drop opponents like flies.

Attachments

The best attachments for the Kar98k in COD: Warzone Season 3 are as follows:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : Singuard Custom 27.6″

: Singuard Custom 27.6″ Optic : Variable Zoom Scope

: Variable Zoom Scope Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Just about all of these attachments will make the Kar98k a menace in medium-range fights. This is where it shines in the first place.

Players can use the Tac Laser and FTAC Sport Comb to help with ADS time. Using these attachments, they will be able to aim down the sights of the weapon quicker, allowing them to quickscope if necessary.

The barrel attachment, the Singuard Custom 27.6", is a very balanced piece of equipment to put on the Kar98k. It not only adds to the damage done but also boosts recoil control and the range of the weapon.

Next up is the Monolithic Suppressor muzzle. This is a staple of Warzone weapons that come from the Modern Warfare line of guns. It not only silences the weapon and reduces muzzle flash, but it also increases the damage range immensely.

Finally, players should add the Variable Zoom Scope for the optic. This can be changed depending on play style and preference, but the VZS works well in all types of situations.

It lets the weapon zoom in with a couple of different views. Players aren't held down with just one range multiplier, making it a versatile choice to round out a versatile weapon's loadout.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh