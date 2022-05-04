Warzone Season 3 Reloaded leaks hint at fast travel, new Perk and more

Warzone has a habit of introducing large-scale Reloaded updates in the middle of their ongoing seasons. Pacific Season 3 has only just begun, but some prominent leaks have just introduced the possibility of some fun new gameplay details.

The release date of this update is still unknown, but the pattern suggests sometime in mid to late May. Thanks to the well-known Call of Duty leaker @Ghostofhope, some of the possible future details have become known.

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded leaks and details

Iron Trials Quads 🛡

Clash 50 vs. 50 ⚔️

The new season is here along with ta fresh new #Warzone Playlist

Sources vary, and some pieces of information come from trusted leakers, while others are confirmed by developers. The Reloaded update is set to include some heavily requested improvements and thrilling new features.

Fast Travel

Hope @TheGhostOfHope New fast travel system coming to Caldera with Season 3 Reloaded. New fast travel system coming to Caldera with Season 3 Reloaded.

The Verdansk map featured an iconic set of red doors that could be used to instantly teleport from one side of the map to the other. Caldera is currently bereft of that feature, but this leak from Hope seems to suggest that something of the type might be on its way.

This system is hotly anticipated by many players. The ability to travel miles across open terrain without the danger and time investment is a game-changing advantage for everyone involved.

The New Perk

Move with purpose (Image via Activision)

Confirmed in an interview with CharlieIntel, Warzone will be introducing this perk from Vanguard. The Serpentine perk reduces oncoming damage while sprinting, making rushing an entrenched foe easier.

This has explicitly been added to counter the power of snipers, which is often unfairly elevated. Run and gun players will be thrilled to see this perk brought over.

The USS Texas

Hope @TheGhostOfHope The gulag in Season 3 takes place inside the USS Texas? lol wtf The gulag in Season 3 takes place inside the USS Texas? lol wtf

Again, thanks to Hope, fans are thrilled to return to this classic Gulag layout. This WWII aircraft carrier is a welcome favorite and is set to serve as the battlefield for this unique game mode.

The current new gulag, Hold, has been very poorly received by fans thus far. Most said it was too dark, too small, and too poorly designed. The return to form in the USS Texas would likely address many of these concerns.

Audio and Camera Improvements

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Aegean @Xhuljan70098604 @charlieINTEL Not mentions at all about the audio being horrible @charlieINTEL Not mentions at all about the audio being horrible Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update. twitter.com/Xhuljan7009860… Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update. twitter.com/Xhuljan7009860…

These fixes have been anticipated for a long time, and the problems have been a point of pain for Warzone fans for a while. The biggest concern is the way the game reports footstep audio.

In a game where getting the drop on a foe could mean the end of a match, hearing where they are coming from is crucial. This issue was part of what made fans unhappy with Hold.

In addition to the audio problem, fans have an issue with the game's camera in a unique scenario. When sliding at a downward angle, the player is unable to vertically adjust the camera. This is likely to be addressed in the new Reloaded update.

Warzone is fixing a few frustrating issues, adding fun new areas, reintroducing concepts, and addressing plenty of complaints. This is shaping up to be a solid Reloaded drop if the leaks are accurate.

