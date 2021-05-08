Call of Duty: Warzone's latest update brings huge TTK changes: Full patch notes detailed

With Call of Duty Warzone's Season 3 underway, Raven Software has been keeping a close eye on the gun meta of the game and has recently made extensive changes to the Time-To-Kill (TTK) values of five weapons in the game.

Guns and suppressors have both received reworks that Raven claims "raises the skill ceiling" of Warzone as a whole. Players can find all the changes listed below.

Also read: Top 5 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

COD Warzone Season 3 update brings TTK rebalancing changes

Raven has applied TTK changes to the following five guns in Warzone:

CR-56 AMAX, FARA 83, Streetsweeper, Bullfrog, and PPSh-41.

Here are the detailed changes for each weapon, along with the developer notes, which provide valuable insights into the changes:

Assault Rifles

CR-56 AMAX

Minimum damage decreased from 32 to 31 (Warzone only)

"With a great damage profile, locational multipliers, and manageable recoil, the CR-56 AMAX was able to reliably reach extreme TTKs at long-range. This change reduces its fastest minimum damage TTK by about 17% in addition to its slowest minimum damage TTK by an additional shot. Its fastest maximum damage TTK, however, remains intact in Warzone."

FARA 83

Headshot multiplier decreased from 1.5 to 1.35

Base ADS move speed decreased by 7%

"When combined with a mobility-based stock, the FARA 83 was capable of reaching exceedingly fast ADS firing speeds. We like how the FARA 83 plays, but it is a bit too versatile currently. As part of our efforts to increase the overall Time to Kill, we are reducing the FARA 83's fastest TTK by 16.6% to compensate for its generous rate of fire and recoil control."

Shotguns

Streetsweeper

Base hip spread increased

Recoil increased slightly

ADS speed reduced slightly

"While shotguns tend to have limited viability outside of the early game in Warzone, we find the Streetsweeper is a tad too effective given its rate of fire and ammo capacity when compared to other weapons of its class. This change will decrease its lethal range slightly, punish inaccurate sustained fire, and give a little more time to react."

Submachine Guns

Bullfrog

Maximum damage decreased from 34 to 32

Maximum damage range increased by 11%

Base move speed increased by 1%

Sprint out speed increased by 13%

"The Bullfrog's exceptional headshot multiplier has allowed it to reach one of the fastest TTKs in Warzone. While this change does not directly affect that multiplier, it does diminish its output. This change reduces the Bullfrog's ability to consistently achieve extreme TTKs, while not removing it entirely."

PPSh-41

Maximum damage range increased by 4%

Open bolt delay decreased by 80%

"We would like to push SMGs in different and interesting directions to distinguish them from one another. Ideally, we are providing a myriad of options within each weapon category that are supplementary to a multitude of diverse playstyles. In that vein, we are going to push the PPSh-41's identity in a way that continues to diversify it from its competition in meaningful ways. To us, the PPSh-41 is the quick to fire, high-capacity, short-to-mid range SMG."

Attachments

Barrels

Combat Recon (Snipers)

Bullet Velocity multiplier increased by 12%

ADS Idle Sway multiplier decreased by 33.3%

Optics

Axial Arms 3x (Cold War AK-47)

Optic behavior improved

Stocks

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

ADS Firing speed multiplier decreased by 75%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

Raider/KGB Skeletal Stock (Submachine Guns)

ADS Firing speed multiplier decreased by 50%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

ADS Firing speed multiplier decreased by 75%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

SAS Combat/Spetsnaz Stock (Submachine Guns)

ADS Firing speed multiplier decreased by 50%

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 10%

Tactical Stock (Assault Rifles, Light Machine Guns, Shotguns, Snipers)

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 75%

Tactical Stock (Submachine Guns)

ADS Move Speed multiplier decreased by 50%

Also read: Top 5 weapons in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3