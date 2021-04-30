Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone has seen plenty of changes, but also plenty of things stay the same.

New weapons are already live in the game, but utter silence has been the volume on any new shotguns for this new Warzone Season. That means the Streetsweeper may reign supreme again.

The Streetsweeper can literally sweep the streets off enemies in Warzone and Verdansk '84. It does come with a slow reload time, but has incredible kill speed against other shotguns and even some SMGs.

The best Streetsweeper loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image via Activision

The Streetsweeper can truly be one of the best weapons in all of Warzone. Of course, it is best to pair it with another weapon that can handle those long range engagements.

The streetsweeper shotgun is the best gun in Warzone right now!



It’s crazy!#CallOfDuty #Warzone — JoeBob (@JoebobJW) April 29, 2021

Otherwise, up close and personal will see the Streetsweeper win almost every time. It is an absolute unit of a shotgun and the right loadout can make it even more dangerous.

Attachments

Barrel : 13" Reinforced Heavy

: 13" Reinforced Heavy Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Ammo : STANAG 18 Rnd Drum

: STANAG 18 Rnd Drum Muzzle : Agency Choke

: Agency Choke Laser: Ember Sighting Point

The barrel attachment makes the Streetsweeper very deadly in Warzone. It does take away some mobility, but the effective damage range and fire rate get a solid boost, allowing for more damage and longer range fights.

No Stock is a great choice for the Streetsweeper. Sprint to fire time is upped by 30%, allowing the Warzone player to fire away after sprinting if caught by surprise. The negative is a reduced hip fire accuracy stat.

The STANAG 18 Rnd Drum lowers the weapon's reload speed, but increases its overall ammo stats. Magazine ammo capacity, max starting amo, and ammo capacity all get a boost.

The Streetsweeper shotgun will blast you back to the nuke event! #Warzone pic.twitter.com/ev9xmRz4eb — Digipi3 (@thedigipi3) April 27, 2021

The muzzle attachment should be the Agency Choke. Damage range and sprint to fire time are reduced, but hip fire accuracy comes back a bit alongside a 100% muzzle flash concealment.

Last up is the Ember Sighting Point. This Warzone Laser attachment for the Streetsweeper increases reveal distance and hip fire accuracy while just slightly lowering sprint to fire time and aim down sight time.