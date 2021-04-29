The Groza is one of the many Black Ops Cold War weapons within Warzone Season 3, and it's still a great option for players who want a hybrid-like assault rifle.

Speed and damage make the Groza a deadly option in Warzone, and it's great at both medium and close ranges. It can go against assault rifles and submachine guns alike. It was never a bad option in Warzone, but with recent nerfs to weapons in Warzone Season 3, players may want to change up the weapons they are using.

The Groza had the potential to overtake weapons like the FFAR 1 and dominate the meta of Warzone Season 3, but the Groza received its own small nerfs along the way. However, with a good loadout and the right attachments, the Groza can still be a useful option.

The best Groza loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Image Via Activision

With any loadout in Warzone, the idea is to enhance the strengths of the weapon and compensate for any of the weaknesses that are there. For the Groza, that means enhancing the speed and damage that the assault rifle can give out, while compensating for stability and range.

Best attachments for the Groza in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 16.2" GRU Composite

: 16.2" GRU Composite Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Speedgrip

: Spetsnaz Speedgrip Stock : KGB Pad

: KGB Pad Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

GRU Suppressor

This suppressor is a staple attachment in Warzone, though it goes by many different names depending on the weapon. For the Groza, the GRU Suppressor provides a boost to damage range, bullet velocity, and sound suppression on top of that.

16.2" GRU Composite

The GRU Composite barrel gives another boost to bullet velocity and damage range that the Groza certainly needs in Warzone. It may be a formidable weapon by default, but it needs some help against other assault rifles at medium range, and the composite will provide that help.

Spetsnaz Speedgrip

Aiming and accuracy control are the main priorities of the Spetsnaz Speedgrip. The Groza has some good default control, but the Spetsnaz grip will make sure that shots are always accurate, even at full auto.

KGB Pad

KGB stocks are always fantastic as they provide great mobility for close quarters fights. Players can expect a boost to aim walking move speed and sprint to fire speed.

Spetsnaz 60 Rnd Drum

Almost all weapons need an ammunition boost, and the Groza is no different. A 60 Rnd Drum should do the job in Warzone.