The XM4 has been a consistent weapon since its introduction into COD: Warzone from Black Ops Cold War.

While Season 3 of both the battle royale and the main series game have seen some massive shakeups, the XM4 remains a constant. It did not receive any nerfs or buffs with the Season 3 update.

This assault rifle is one of the most versatile that Call of Duty has ever seen. It can slot in just about wherever a player needs it. This makes the XM4 valuable when it comes to dominating Verdansk '84 in Warzone.

The best XM4 loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The XM4 is often considered a middle-of-the-pack assault rifle when just looking at its base stats. It doesn't excel in any one particular place, but it certainly isn't lacking in any department either.

The right loadout simply takes what it is good at and amplifies it. Warzone can be a tricky playground for Call of Duty's finest. Thus, having a reliable AR like the XM4 will do wonders for anybody.

Attachments

Optic: Sillix Holoscout

Sillix Holoscout Barrel: 13.5'' Reinforced Heavy

13.5'' Reinforced Heavy Underbarrel: Foregrip

Foregrip Magazine: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Rear Grip: SARS Jungle Grip

Starting with the Sillix Holoscout, this gives the XM4 a clean optic to take aim at other Warzone players. It has a 1.75x magnification that can help at really any range for those with a decent shot.

The 13.5" Reinforced Heavy barrel ups the damage incredibly. Sprinting move speed and aim walking movement speed are lowered, but bullet velocity goes up by 40%, and effective damage range goes up by 100%.

The basic Foregrip underbarrel attachment does no harm to the XM4. In fact, it has one effect and that effect is positive. In Warzone, hitting shots is key, and therefore, a boost to horizontal recoil control is fantastic.

Ammunition can be scarce at times. When this XM4 loadout is grabbed, starting ammo will be of no concern with the STANAG 60 Rnd. ADS and reload quickness drop a bit, but the overall ammo traits all go up 100%.

Last up is the SARS Jungle Grip. It does cause a slight drop in sprint to fire time, but a boost to ADS time comes with it. That makes up for the ammo attachment taking some away. Flinch resistance is also a big deal in Warzone, and this raises it by 80%.