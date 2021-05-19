Aim assist is a setting that separates the controller from the mouse and keyboard, and there is more than just one option in Call of Duty: Warzone.

In Call of Duty: Warzone, aim assist is one of the most important aspects for controller players. Without the setting, hitting shots would feel far more complex, especially with faster movement. In essence, it helps players lock on to the target when initially aiming over an enemy with the right stick of the controller. It's easy to see the pull or feel it when the aim assist kicks in.

There is more than one aim assist setting in Warzone, and they are not a one-size-fits-all feature. Each one has varying strengths of aim assist and benefits different types of players in the game. What a new Warzone player should use is different than what a veteran player may want to use.

What is the best aim assist settings in Call of Duty: Warzone?

In total, there are three separate aim assist settings that players can choose in Call of Duty: Warzone. As mentioned, each one essentially has different strengths for different players.

First is the Standard aim assist option. Any controller players in Warzone will have the standard option set by default. It sits somewhere in between the other two options in terms of strength, and it's the closest setting to a one-size-fits-all stick option. Standard has traditional aim slowdown when targets are in sight. It is a great starting point for any player who is unsure of what to choose.

More relaxed than the Standard is the Precision aim assist option. This setting allows veteran players to have more control over their aim and lowers the slow down when aiming towards an enemy. There is a shorter window to lock on, but in theory, there is more control and speed. However, only the most experienced of controller Warzone players will be able to utilize it.

The final option is the Focusing aim assist option in Warzone. Beginner players may gravitate towards this setting as it has the strongest aim slowdown. It takes away more control but allows for a larger margin of error when aiming. It's the best option to learn controller but should be abandoned with enough practice.

Disabling aim assist is also an option but not a recommended one. Aiming will feel far more difficult when using a right stick without the aim assist to compensate, and it won't have the control that a mouse and keyboard has.