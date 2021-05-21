The best PKM loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

While many weapons have received tuning updates in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, the PKM light machine gun has been given a new chance for experimentation within the battle royale.

The PKM, which is from Modern Warfare, has many great attributes that separate it from other weapons in the category. Perhaps the biggest draw of the PKM light machine gun is its power and range. There aren't a lot of automatic weapons that can tear players apart so fast in the right circumstances.

However, the weapon is very bulky and needs some help with control. That means any player using the weapon in Warzone will likely need a submachine gun as a backup.

The PKM should really only be used at medium to long-range or to hold positions with an advantage.

Best attachments for the PKM in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

The biggest draw of the PKM light machine gun is its power and range (Image via Activision)

As with any loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3, the goal is to enhance the strengths of a weapon and compensate for its weaknesses. For the PKM, that means capitalizing on range and damage while helping with recoil.

Attachments for the PKM in Warzone Season 3

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

: Monolithic Suppressor Barrel : 26.9" Extended Barrel

: 26.9" Extended Barrel Underbarrel : Snatch Grip

: Snatch Grip Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic

: VLK 3.0x Optic Stock: FORGE TAC Stalker

Almost every Modern Warfare weapon in Warzone needs to utilize the Monolithic Suppressor, and the PKM is no different. The Monolithic Suppressor provides weapons with sound suppression and effective damage range, which is invaluable in any Warzone loadout.

The 26.9" Extended Barrel is another must-have attachment for the PKM. It helps with recoil stabilization and effective damage range while providing a boost to damage. Medium to long-range fights become more manageable with the barrel.

Using a Snatch Grip will give the PKM additional mobility while also adding to the overall recoil stabilization. This is another constant found on all PKM loadouts.

Optics are typically subjective, but the VLK 3.0x in Warzone is perfect for the playstyle of the PKM. Players need range and space to utilize the light machine gun, and the VLK is optimal.

The FORGE TAC Stalker is the final cherry on top as it gives the PKM an extra bit of aiming stability when fighting in Call of Duty: Warzone.