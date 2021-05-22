The best filter settings for Call of Duty: Warzone – How to massively improve in-game visuals

Call of Duty: Warzone has never been the most visually pleasing battle royale title. However, there are certain settings and filters that players can modify to get the most out of the game.
Ranging from in-game graphic settings to Nvidia's custom filters, there are quite a few options available for players to improve their visual experience in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Players who are unaware of these in-game visual enhancements are usually at a disadvantage when up against players with improved visuals.
This article features a detailed rundown of all the settings and filters that players should modify to improve their visual experience in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Best video settings and filters for Call of Duty: Warzone
Aside from turning on the DLSS feature on Nvidia GPUs, players can further modify the following settings for an enhanced visual experience in Call of Duty: Warzone.
Players can find these settings under the Graphics tab in the Settings menu of Call of Duty: Warzone.
Display
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Display Monitor: The monitor that the player is using to play Warzone on
- Display adapter: The primary GPU
- Screen Refresh Rate: Highest refresh rate supported by the player's monitor
- Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing this will reduce the game's resolution below 1080p)
- Aspect Ratio: Automatic
- V-Sync: Disabled
- Custom Framerate Limit: Custom
- NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled
- NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost
Details & Textures
- Streaming Quality: High
- Texture Resolution: High
- Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low
- Particle Quality: High
- Bullet impacts and sprays: Enabled
- Tessellation: Disabled
- On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled
Shadow & Lighting
- Shadow Map Resolution: High
- Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled
- Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled
- Particle Lighting: High
- DirectX Raytracing: Disabled
- Ambient Occlusion: Disabled
- Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled
Post Processing Effects
- NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced
- Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X
- Depth of Field: Disabled
- Filmic Strength: 0.00
- World Motion Blur: Disabled
- Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled
- Film Grain: 0.00
Once the player has tweaked all of the settings under the Graphics tab according to the values mentioned, they will need to set up their Nvidia filters.
In order to set up the Nvidia filter option, players will need to follow the steps below:
- Players will need to launch GeForce Experience and turn on the in-game overlay feature from the settings tab.
- They should then launch Call of Duty: Warzone and access the GeForce Experience in-game overlay by pressing Alt+Z.
- Players will need to select the Game Filter option from the in-game overlay and adjust all the values accordingly.
The optimal values used by the writer for Nvidia filters in Call of Duty: Warzone are:
Details
- Sharpen: 30%
- Clarity: 50%
- HDR Toning: 45%
- Bloom: 0%
Color
- Tint Color: 0%
- Tint Intensity: 0%
- Temperature: 0%
- Vibrance: 25%
Brightness / Contrast
- Exposure: 0%
- Contrast: 10%
- Highlights: 4%
- Shadows: -100%
- Gamma: 0%
Applying all of these modifications to the in-game graphics settings as well as the Nvidia filters will allow players to get the best visuals for Call of Duty: Warzone.