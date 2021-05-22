The best filter settings for Call of Duty: Warzone – How to massively improve in-game visuals

Call of Duty: Warzone has never been the most visually pleasing battle royale title. However, there are certain settings and filters that players can modify to get the most out of the game.

Ranging from in-game graphic settings to Nvidia's custom filters, there are quite a few options available for players to improve their visual experience in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Level up your Call of Duty: #Warzone experience with NVIDIA DLSS for up to 70% more performance at 4K. #RTXOn pic.twitter.com/yvhqZx17n0 — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) May 17, 2021

Players who are unaware of these in-game visual enhancements are usually at a disadvantage when up against players with improved visuals.

This article features a detailed rundown of all the settings and filters that players should modify to improve their visual experience in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Best video settings and filters for Call of Duty: Warzone

Aside from turning on the DLSS feature on Nvidia GPUs, players can further modify the following settings for an enhanced visual experience in Call of Duty: Warzone.

Players can find these settings under the Graphics tab in the Settings menu of Call of Duty: Warzone.

Display

Display Mode: Full Screen

Display Monitor: The monitor that the player is using to play Warzone on

Display adapter: The primary GPU

Screen Refresh Rate: Highest refresh rate supported by the player's monitor

Render Resolution: 100% (Reducing this will reduce the game's resolution below 1080p)

Aspect Ratio: Automatic

V-Sync: Disabled

Custom Framerate Limit: Custom

NVIDIA Highlights: Disabled

NVIDIA Reflex Low Latency: Enabled + Boost

Details & Textures

Streaming Quality: High

Texture Resolution: High

Texture Filter Anisotropic: Low

Particle Quality: High

Bullet impacts and sprays: Enabled

Tessellation: Disabled

On-demand Texture Streaming: Disabled

Shadow & Lighting

Shadow Map Resolution: High

Cache Spot Shadows: Enabled

Cache Sun Shadows: Enabled

Particle Lighting: High

DirectX Raytracing: Disabled

Ambient Occlusion: Disabled

Screen Space Reflection (SSR): Disabled

Post Processing Effects

NVIDIA DLSS: Balanced

Anti-Aliasing: SMAA T2X

Depth of Field: Disabled

Filmic Strength: 0.00

World Motion Blur: Disabled

Weapon Motion Blur: Disabled

Film Grain: 0.00

Once the player has tweaked all of the settings under the Graphics tab according to the values mentioned, they will need to set up their Nvidia filters.

NVIDIA filter settings video coming soon for #Warzone 👀 pic.twitter.com/iXBKkXo1ya — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 24, 2021

In order to set up the Nvidia filter option, players will need to follow the steps below:

Players will need to launch GeForce Experience and turn on the in-game overlay feature from the settings tab.

They should then launch Call of Duty: Warzone and access the GeForce Experience in-game overlay by pressing Alt+Z.

Players will need to select the Game Filter option from the in-game overlay and adjust all the values accordingly.

The optimal values used by the writer for Nvidia filters in Call of Duty: Warzone are:

Details

Sharpen: 30%

Clarity: 50%

HDR Toning: 45%

Bloom: 0%

Color

Tint Color: 0%

Tint Intensity: 0%

Temperature: 0%

Vibrance: 25%

Brightness / Contrast

Exposure: 0%

Contrast: 10%

Highlights: 4%

Shadows: -100%

Gamma: 0%

Applying all of these modifications to the in-game graphics settings as well as the Nvidia filters will allow players to get the best visuals for Call of Duty: Warzone.