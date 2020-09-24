NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 sold out as soon as it released 

It didn't come as a surprise that the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 sold out as soon as it launched. It was just last week that the gaming world witnessed the release of NVIDIA 3080. Orders blew through the roof as everyone wanted to get their hands on the high-end graphics card. It is hence logical to assume that the next-generation of gaming has begun.

So you thought you'd get the RTX 3090. Aww. https://t.co/ETuWchNk2W — VICE Games (@waypoint) September 24, 2020

In two weeks, PC players have had a dilemma confounding them to choose between 3080 and 3090. While the 3090 is specifically designed for several purposes, RTX 3080 is a graphics card devoted to gaming purely.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 sold out instantly

In their blog post, NVIDIA announced, "Similar to TITAN RTX, GeForce RTX 3090 will appeal to the most demanding users. It's great for creators making movies and rendering cinematics. It's sure to appeal to researchers building systems for data science and AI. And, of course, it's ideal for extreme gamers who want to experience the new world of 8K gaming."

NVIDIA also apologized for the lack of planning with their stock and supply. The huge outbreak right after the release saw both the 3080 and 3090 peak in sales. However, there is a different reason for the 3090 selling out so quickly.

Primarily, the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 offers a 24GB GDDR6X memory space. This is mainly optimized for workstations that require extreme levels of V-RAM. For motion pictures, animation, research, and development procedures, this graphics card is the next step into the future. Thus, it is understandable that it sold out instantaneously.

As for gamers, this is the first-ever gaming graphics card that allows players to connect, play, capture, and watch in 8K HDR. NVIDIA also mentioned that for 4K gaming, the performance upgrade lies in favor of RTX 3090.

The beginning of the next-generational gaming era

Image Courtesy - Paul's Hardware

The success NVIDIA had with its TITAN series only shows how much these new GPUs are sought after. From movie makers to universities, everyone wants the high-end graphics processing units for work. Priced at $1500, the meteoric rise of NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3090 could always be foreseen.

So far no luck getting myself an @NVIDIAGeForce RTX 3090. Most sites are going from "Coming Soon" to "Sold Out" in the time it takes my slow American internet to refresh the page. pic.twitter.com/ZyH4cVzrLv — Shawn Phillips (@ShanicTheMeme) September 24, 2020

NVIDIA also announced that they would restock as soon as possible. The unusual range of customers for this card is what has led to the rampant rise in sales. With the imminent arrival of Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, PC gamers needed an update to match-up their systems. This release then, officially marks the beginning of the next era of gaming.