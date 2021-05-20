What are Nickmercs' settings for Call of Duty: Warzone?

Nickmercs represents the controller player base in Call of Duty: Warzone. Many players look to him in order to find settings that may fit their own play style.

Considering that he is one of the best competitive controller players, Nickmercs' settings are a great starting point for players who are unsure of what settings they need.

Before going through Nickmercs' settings, Warzone players should keep in mind that everyone should use the settings that they are most comfortable with. A setting that works for Nickmercs may not work for another player.

All of Nickmercs' settings in Call of Duty: Warzone

The first part of Nickmercs' settings in Warzone represent the typical game settings, which include aspects such as stick sensitivity.

Nickmercs' Call of Duty: Warzone game settings (Image via Best Game Settings)

There are a few important takeaways from Nickmercs' settings in Warzone. His sensitivity may appear to be a bit lower than other players using controllers.

Using a 6 sensitivity is a little over the average. Most players will end up in 7 or 8. Lower sensitivity provides more accuracy at the cost of fast movement.

Nickmercs' button settings are also important. His button layout is set to Tactical, which is usually recommended. This layout changes the prone and slide to R3/RS rather than O/B.

Nickmercs' Call of Duty: Warzone keybinds settings (Image via Best Game Settings)

Nickmercs' settings get more confusing when it comes to the binds he has on his controller.

Nickmercs uses a scuf, which has extra paddles that are used as buttons. Those can be tweaked to fit the needs of the player.

According to Best Game Settings, Nickmercs uses the Scuf Infinity 4PS Pro MFAM. It's his own branded controller that allows him or any other player to rebind more buttons.

Nickmercs' Call of Duty: Warzone video settings (Image via Best Game Settings)

Judging by his settings, it is obvious that Nickmercs values gameplay over graphics.

Most of the additional graphical settings he can use are disabled in his video settings. Much of these settings will depend on the system that players are using and what they can handle in Warzone.