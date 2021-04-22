Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 Patch Notes - AUG, M16 Nerf, NVIDIA DLSS, new weapons, and more

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 was released a few hours ago, and there's a lot of new content for players to enjoy with the new update.

However, the major focus for the developers has been to improve the in-game balancing aspects to provide players with an optimal quality of life in COD: Warzone Season 3. Having said that, a total of 11 weapons and 18 assorted attachments were hit with balancing changes with the update for season three.

Apart from these balancing changes, the developers have also introduced various new weapons in COD: Warzone Season 3. Additionally, the developers have also confirmed the introduction of Nvidia DLSS to COD: Warzone for RTX-supported Nvidia GPU cards.

Needless to say, the new DLSS feature will only apply to those players who are using an RTX-supported GPU card.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3 patch notes

Here are all the weapon changes introduced in COD: Warzone Season 3.

Cold War AK-47

Advertisement

Adjusted recoil pattern

FARA 83

Minimum damage increased from 25 to 26

Maximum damage decreased from 33 to 31

Maximum damage range increased by 17%

The recoil pattern has been adjusted

FFAR 1

Maximum damage decreased from 30 to 27

Maximum damage range decreased by 15%

The neck damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1

The upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.1 to 1

ADS speed decreased slightly

Groza

Recoil increased slightly

ADS speed decreased slightly

The upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1.3 to 1.1

Krig 6

Head damage multiplier changed from 1.4 to 1.5

The neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.3

The upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

The lower torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

QBZ-83

Move speed increased

ADS move speed increased

The neck damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.2

The upper torso damage multiplier changed from 1 to 1.1

LC10

Bullet velocity increased slightly

Mac-10

Maximum damage decreased by 1

Pelington 703

ADS speed increased

Raise time increased slightly

AUG (Tactical Rifle Charlie)

The time between bursts increased by 33%

The neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.3

M16

The time between bursts increased by 10%

The neck damage multiplier changed from 1.8 to 1.1

Apart from these, the new weapons that are being introduced in COD: Warzone Season 3's battle pass are,

Advertisement

BREAKING: Black Ops Cold War & Warzone Season 3 Roadmap pic.twitter.com/XwXHvfGddC — Call of Duty News (@charlieINTEL) April 19, 2021

PPSh-41 SMG - Available at battle pass tier 15;

Vex Lord assault rifle blueprint - Available at battle pass tier 21;

Glided Rose shotgun blueprint - Available at battle pass tier 27;

Swiss K31 sniper rifle - Available at battle pass tier 31;

Slow Death LMG blueprint - Available at battle pass tier 55;

Ultra Rarity Loud Pipe Reactive SMG weapon blueprint - Available at battle pass tier 95;

Roman Standard legendary sniper rifle blueprint - Available at battle pass tier 100;

These are all the major changes being implemented in COD: Warzone Season 3 with the latest update.