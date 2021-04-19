COD Black Ops Cold War Warzone: Everything we know about Season 3, Nuke event, '80s Verdansk, and trailer breakdown

With COD Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season 3 right around the corner, more details are emerging as season 2 winds down for good.

With a bunch of rumors floating around Warzone Season 3, here's all the data-mined information and analysis that has surfaced so far.

COD Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season 3: Everything we know so far

Nuke event detailed

Set for April 21st, 2021, the nuke event has been revealed as the beginning of the end for season 2. It was earlier believed that Verdansk would simply get nuked to contain the zombie outbreak, and Warzone players would be transitioned to a new map called the Ural Mountains.

However, the latest leaks have suggested that this may not be the case:

While kicking off on April 21, the activities leading to the updated map's reveal will culminate in an explosive in-game event on April 22, designed to narratively transition Warzone from the Modern Warfare era to a Cold War era setting more in line with the most recent premium series release. - VGC Sources.

COD Black Ops Cold War Warzone Season 3 teaser decoded

Adler was revealed to have been in Verdansk in 1984 as part of a brainwashing project titled "Project Golova." With the nuke event set to destroy modern-day Verdansk, players will most likely be subjected to this version of Verdansk, which is set in the past with mildly modified Points of Interest (POI's) across the map.

The trailer all but confirms that Ural Mountains will not be the playground for gamers in Season 3.

🚨SEASON 3 UPDATE SIZE🚨



Season 3 for Black Ops Cold War has been added to the Playstation Database!



The update will be about 12.344 GBs in size, bringing the total game size to 136.239 GBs!



Like & Retweet 👀🔥



(via @PlaystationSize) pic.twitter.com/S8eHEgxol5 — Zesty - News & Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 12, 2021

In other news, Zombies royale is rumored to be on the cards for season 3 and three new weapons codenamed 'ar_t9fastburst', 'me_t9ballisticknife,' and 'sm_t9spray' have been found in the game files.

🚨POSSIBLE SEASON 3 WEAPONS🚨



In the S2R update, 3 Weapon Variant files, that are used to store a weapon & all its variants, were added to Warzone.



'ar_t9fastburst'

'me_t9ballisticknife'

'sm_t9spray'



With the addition of these files, we will most likely see these soon! 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/FqKG9WV7uT — Zesty - News & Leaks (@ZestyCODLeaks) April 9, 2021

Players will be able to get their hands on all Season 3 content on April 22nd, 2021.

