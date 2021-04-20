The AS VAL in Call of Duty: Warzone has been left alone by many players since its initial release. It started out as a highly overpowered assault rifle that took over Warzone, but since the first nerf, the AS VAL has been replaced by better options.

Though the AS VAL may have been left behind in Warzone, especially with the integration of Black Ops Cold War weapons, it doesn't mean the weapon can't take down some squads with the right attachments. Some players will still swear by the late Modern Warfare weapon.

It offers up some decent versatility in range, and can double as a submachine gun in some cases due to the high fire rate and damage of the weapon. However, to ensure the AS VAL performs as well as possible, players should use optimal attachments.

The best AS VAL loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone

As always, attachments and loadouts in Warzone have a main purpose. They should aim to enhance what a weapon such as the AS VAL is already great at, and compensate for the weaknesses that hold it back.

The best attachments for the AS VAL in Warzone

Barrel : VLK 200mm Osa

: VLK 200mm Osa Stock : VLK Strelok

: VLK Strelok Rear Grip : Stippled Grip Tape

: Stippled Grip Tape Ammunition : 30 Round Mags

: 30 Round Mags Optic/Perk

VLK 200mm Osa

This barrel is a must have attachment to the AS VAL in Warzone. To start, it has an integrated Monolithic Suppressor which essentially serves as two attachments. It has all the benefits of a Monolithic Suppressor as well as the benefits of a hard-hitting barrel with great stats.

VLK Strelok

An AS VAL can have a decent amount of kick, and it can be hard to compensate. A Strelok stock give the weapon some much needed recoil control which is always a welcome help.

Stippled Grip Tape

The AS VAL already has one of the fastest ADS times of all assault rifles, which is why it can double as a submachine gun. Grip tape will compensate for the barrel attachment and make the weapon even faster when fighting.

30 Round Mags

By default, the AS VAL doesn't have a lot of reserve ammo and it runs out fast. The 30 Round Mags are the best option to help with that and they are certainly needed in Warzone.

Optic/Perk

This option is left vague because it will depend on the play. If someone would like an optic, a 2x may serve well but it's subjective. If iron sights are fine, the a perk like Sleight of Hand works well.