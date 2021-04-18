The Bullfrog is one of the many submachine guns in Call of Duty: Warzone that players can utilize. However, it's undoubtedly underrated when compared to other submachine gun picks in the Warzone meta.

Some submachine guns are inadequate compared to the other options, but the Bulldog can hold its own and even beat good options in the right fight.

There are a couple of significant aspects that allow it to stand out. One, of course, is its large magazine. At the base, it has 50 rounds, which is what players strive for on other assault rifles or submachine guns.

The second aspect is the headshot multiplier, which is incredibly high on the Bullfrog. When players hit their headshots consistently, it allows them to win many gunfights against other submachine guns. With the right attachments to go along, the Bullfrog becomes a great option.

The best Bullfrog loadout in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

Attachments for the Bullfrog Warzone class are meant to enhance the weapon's strengths and compensate for its weaknesses. Most of the attachments will do just that.

Best attachments for the Bullfrog in Warzone

Muzzle : GRU Suppressor

: GRU Suppressor Barrel : 7.4" Task Force

: 7.4" Task Force Underbarrel : Spetsnaz Grip

: Spetsnaz Grip Stock : No Stock

: No Stock Magazine: 65 Rnd

GRU Suppressor

Almost all weapons in Warzone have a suppressor that is by default the best muzzle attachment. For the Bullfrog, that's the GRU Suppressor, and it's used for sound suppression and its effective damage range boost. On other weapons like assault rifles, that could be the Monolithic Suppressor or the Agency Suppressor.

7.4" Task Force

While there may be some added negatives with this barrel, it's a must have on the Bullfrog. It provides an effective damage range, as well as bullet velocity on the weapon.

Spetsnaz Grip

This grip will compensate for any of the base recoil on the Bullfrog, as well as the recoil given by the Task Force barrel. The Spetsnaz Grip is a must-have attachment to balance out the stats.

No Stock

The No Stock attachment gives the Bullfrog some added mobility while also increasing the stability of the weapon. It's an easy pick for a stock attachment on the submachine gun.

65 Rnd

Magazine attachments can be swapped out on the Bullfrog. The 65 Rnd is a good increase in ammo but players can go without it or they can add more to enhance the strength of the Bullfrog.