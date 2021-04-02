The Milano 821 has been buffed with the recent Season 2 Reloaded update in Black Ops Cold War. With the new set of changes, the weapon has gained a lot more attention, and it's near the top of the food chain.

Overall, the Milano has been set aside in Black Ops Cold War for submachine guns such as the MP5 or the AK-74u.

The Milano was an afterthought, but Treyarch decided to give it some fairly significant boosts. Effective damage range was increased, while sprint-out speed and ADS speed were all given a buff.

Even with the buffs, the attachments used are still incredibly important in creating a build that can compete with the best submachine guns in Black Ops Cold War.

What is the best Milano 821 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 2?

A great loadout for a weapon in Black Ops Cold War includes enhancing the stats that are already good on a certain weapon, like the Milano. However, filling in the gaps where it falls short is also an important factor.

Milano 821 loadout in Black Ops Cold War Season 2

Barrel: 10.6" Task Force

Magazine: 45 Rnd Drum

Stock: Wire Stock

Handle: Speed Tape

Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

10.6" Task Force

Barrels typically vary the most on a list of weapon attachments. In this case, Milano users should equip the Task Force barrel. It increases damage, effective damage range and bullet velocity. Keep in mind that more recoil will be added to the weapon, and players will start with less max ammo.

45 Rnd Drum

The 45 Rnd Drum on the Milano in Black Ops Cold War should alleviate some of the ammo problems players will face. A Fast Mag is really the only other good option for a magazine if players want speed, but ammo will disappear fast. Base Drums give the most ammo with the least amount of drawbacks.

Wire Stock

For the next two attachments, simplicity is key. A Wire Stock provides the Milano with a 10% increase to sprint to fire time. With the new buffs, that's a fantastic increase. There are also no drawbacks to the Wire Stock attachment.

Speed Tape

Speed Tape is the next simple attachment on the Milano, and it provides an easy 10% boost to ADS speed. This attachment also has no drawbacks, so players only have speed to gain on the weapon.

Field Agent Grip

A Field Agent Grip is fairly standard in Black Ops Cold War and even Warzone. It provides a ton of recoil control at the cost of some shooting move speed. The Field Agent Grip should help balance the use of the 10.6" Task Force barrel.