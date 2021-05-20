The best controller settings for sniping in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

Whether on console or PC, some of the best Call of Duty: Warzone players dominate Verdansk '84 in Season 3 with a controller.

Controller settings are vastly different from mouse and keyboard settings. The most obvious difference is that there are way less buttons, and that there is one device, instead of nearly unlimited possibilities with multiple buttons and devices.

Button layout and sensitivity are some of the most important aspects of playing Call of Duty: Warzone with a controller. Having the right settings for different situations, in this instance sniping, is essential to performing at the highest levels.

What settings to use on controller in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 3

General

The first choice many Warzone players have to make is what controller layout to use. It has been proven time and time again that the Tactical BR Button Layout works best on controller.

The big difference here is that B becomes the melee button and Crouch/Prone/Slide will all be performed by pressing in the right stick. Some just find this much easier to use both sticks for those movement features.

Image via Activision

The general settings for controller in Call of Duty: Warzone should then be as follows for snipers:

Deadzone : 0.05

: 0.05 Horizontal Stick Sensitivity : 9

: 9 Vertical Stick Sensitivity : 7

: 7 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom) : 1.00

: 1.00 ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom) : 1.00

: 1.00 Aim Response Curve Type : Standard

: Standard Controller Vibration: Disabled

Controller snipers in Warzone will find themselves moving their camera left and right much more than up and down. That is why the Horizontal Stick Sensitivity is just a bit higher.

Standard is the way to go for Aim Response Curve Type. This will prevent any accidental movements with the sticks. For Controller Vibration, many gamers prefer it off to simply avoid any distraction in the hands while playing.

Weapons

The settings for the Weapons category for Warzone controller users should be:

Aim Assist : Precision

: Precision Weapon Mount Activation : ADS + Melee

: ADS + Melee Weapon Mount Movement Exit : Enabled

: Enabled Aim Down Sight Behavior : Hold

: Hold Equipment Behavior : Hold

: Hold Use/Reload Behavior : Contextual Tap

: Contextual Tap Depleted Ammo Weapon Switch : Enabled

: Enabled Armor Plate Behavior: Apply One

All of these are fairly standard, but what stands out is the Aim Assist setting. Snipers in Warzone need to, and more than likely want to, be as precise as possible.

With Precision as the option, aim assist only kicks in when closer to the enemy. This means that lining up a shot will be up to the player, but Aim Assist will really only help out when the shot is ready to be fired.

Turned off aim assist in my controller settings on #Warzone last night and Sniping is so much more satisfying and easy now. Tracking shots with the AR is taking practice but woah what a difference. #pccontrollerplayer #callofduty #streamer #FacebookGaming #twitch #youtube — Bigbear5110 (@Bigbear5110_TV) April 26, 2021

If you feel like you don't need it, turn it out. Some players feel sniping without Aim Assist is even better, so practice a bit with either and decide which one is more comfortable.

Movement

Slide Behavior: Hold

Auto Move Forward: Disabled

Automatic Sprint: Automatic Tactical Sprint

Vehicle Camera Recenter: Enabled

Parachute Auto-Deploy: Enabled

These are also pretty standard for controller movement settings in Call of Duty: Warzone. Any other settings for controller players are completely up to the player's preference.

The biggest take away from the Movement category is enabling Automatic Tactical Sprint. This will have the in-game character sprinting without having to hold down the button constantly, allowing for quicker reflexes when needing to fire out of the sprint.