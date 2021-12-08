5 best ways to gain more XP in Call of Duty: Vanguard

When it comes to accessing more classes and weapons, Call of Duty: Vanguard comes with a progression system that will allow players to get their hands on more in-game content after they reach certain levels in the popular shooter game.

While the progression system in terms of XP gain and levels is rather linear, there are ways through which players will be able to increase the amount of experience points acquired on any given day.

Call of Duty: Vanguard has a lot to offer in terms of in-game content, and the XP grind often puts off players from experiencing some of the best aspects of the game.

Fortunately, Call of Duty: Vanguard has a few features that make obtaining additional XP significantly easier, and today’s article will talk about 5 of the best methods players can employ to level up faster in the shooter.

5 methods to gain XP faster in Call of Duty: Vanguard

1) Completing challenges, one bundle at a time

Various challenges (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Completing individual challenges in Call of Duty: Vanguard does offer a good amount of XP. However, if the player completes a bundle of them, then they are awarded a whopping 10,000 XP, which significantly boosts the number of levels that they acquire in one go.

Additionally, many community members feel that the bundles are organized by general difficulty. So, it’s recommended that newer players first try to complete the Boot Camp and Counter Measures bundles before aiming for any others.

The individual challenges here are pretty easy to accomplish, and most of them get completed automatically the more players invest their time in the shooter.

2) Going full Blitz: Smaller map with more XP

Gain more XP by playing faster and smaller maps (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Another great way that players can boost the total amount of XP they receive in Call of Duty: Vanguard is by continually queuing up for the Blitz game mode.

The Blitz Combat Pacing increases the total number of players in the lobby drastically, while decreasing the total size of the map. Much like the chaotic games that used to happen with Shipment and Nuketown, the Blitz mode offers a similar experience, and the constant action that it provides is one of the best ways to quickly rack up some XP.

However, the game mode can get a bit annoying, as there is no gap between firefights, and spawn killing is something that will happen frequently if the lobby is full.

3) Completing Operator challenges

Operator challenges for Lucas (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Unlike previous iterations, Call of Duty: Vanguard will not allow players access to all the operators in the game as soon as they log into the multiplayer.

There is a specific progression system that employs the use of milestones that will allow players to get their hands on new operators after completing specific ones. However, achieving these milestones is not too hard, and players will be able to unlock new Operators without a hitch.

Moreover, Operators come with their own challenges, and completing each will provide players with a significant amount of XP. Hence, to climb the level faster, players should try and complete the challenges for each of the Operators in Call of Duty: Vanguard.

4) Using the Operator’s favorite weapon

Gain additional XP for using a favored weapon (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

Each operator in Call of Duty: Vanguard has a favorite weapon that grants additional XP on kill when paired together.

On top of completing the Operator challenges, if players complete the objectives while using that Operator’s favorite gun, they receive additional XP on top of what the challenge completion is providing.

This in-game feature is indeed a very neat way of racking up some additional experience points.

5) Playing with friends

Additional Weapon XP when playing with friends (Image via Call of Duty: Vanguard)

This tip is unfortunately valid only for PlayStation users as this feature is currently not available for PC or other consoles.

For those who are booting up Call of Duty: Vanguard on the PS4 or PS5, they will get an additional 25% weapon XP when they queue up for matches with friends. Additionally, PlayStation users will also be able to enjoy double XP events every month.

