Call of Duty Vanguard has planned for additional Double XP weekends in the upcoming holiday season. This will help players to level up their weapons, characters, and Battle Pass faster.

The first-ever Double XP weekend for Call of Duty Vanguard was made available from November 18 to November 22. Activision is currently bringing a few more events that will reward the players twice for what they generally get.

Let’s take a look at all the available information regarding the upcoming Double XP events.

Call of Duty Vanguard Double XP weekend codes and next date revealed

Call of Duty Vanguard is planning for some more Double XP events, especially after the success of last week. While one of these events has been a PlayStation exclusive, this is a rare occurrence. Most of the double reward events shall be available across all platforms to keep the entire playerbase happy.

Dates of some recent and upcoming Double XP events:

November 22 to November 23: PlayStation-only Double XP event in Warzone

November 24 to December 1: Secrets of the Pacific playlist

November 24 to November 28: Double XP, 2XP Weapon XP, and 2X Battle Pass XP

The PlayStation-only Double XP event is applicable for Warzone only. From November 24 to November 28, players will have four days of time to earn double rewards regarding every aspect of the multiplayer mode.

All previous Double XP events were released roughly around the same time release times, and its not going to be any different this time as well. Events like this generally go live at the following times across various timelines: 10.00 am PST, 12.00 pm CST, 1.00 pm EST, and 5.00 pm GMT.

Apart from these events, Mountain Dew and Doritos have joined hands to provide Double XP codes to players when their products are bought. These codes are present inside the packaging of their products. The introduction of this strategy proved to be quite brilliant, rapidly increasing their sales.

Apart from these occasional marketing campaigns, players who own Call of Duty Vanguard's Ultimate Edition will earn Double XP regularly.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Call of Duty Vanguard was released on November 5, 2021, taking the franchise back to WWII, on which the series' earliest games were based. It is available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Battle.net.

Edited by Atul S