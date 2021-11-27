Ship Haus 24/7 has broken Weapon XP in COD Vanguard

Ship Haus was added back to COD Vanguard for the holiday weekend, but players looking to utilize the Weapon XP may want to think twice about using the playlist. According to reports from players and accounts such as ModernWarzone, double Weapon XP is currently not working in the Ship Haus playlist.

Many players who are grinding out weapon levels in COD Vanguard will surely be familiar with either Das Haus or Shipment. Shipment was added to COD Vanguard just a couple of weeks after launch as the latest map to enter the game. Considering how chaotic the map is, players are already utilizing it for camo grinds.

Ship Haus weapon XP is currently not working as intended

During Thanksgiving weekend, COD Vanguard has plenty of double XP for players to utilize, including a boost to operators, weapons and more for them to grind out.

While many are still attempting to max out all of their weapons for the Atomic camo grind, this weekend is a perfect opportunity. Most of the time, Ship Haus would be the absolute best playlist for the weapon grind along with the holiday boosts, but the weapon XP is bugged in COD Vanguard. Unfortunately, when players join the Ship Haus playlist, they will end up earning significantly less XP for their weapons.

Other maps in the game should perform as expected, so there is certainly still the option to grind Weapon XP in COD Vanguard. All of the weekend XP boosts will count for all of the other modes as well, so there is no time lost. However, it's best to skip Ship Haus for now. What is causing the bug is still unknown, and whether the bug will be fixed within the weekend remains to be seen.

When does Ship Haus rotate in COD Vanguard?

The playlists in the multiplayer menu for COD Vanguard have been shifting frequently since the launch. Ship Haus debuted over a week ago when the Shipment map arrived in multiplayer.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Considering how the rotation works in the playlists, Ship Haus will likely be gone again by next week. However, there is typically a reset for game modes in COD Vanguard on Tuesdays or Thursdays depending on the content that is coming out in the game. By the next time that the Ship Haus playlist shows up in Vanguard, hopefully the bug will be sorted.

Edited by Sabine Algur