Call of Duty Vanguard next Double XP weekend release date revealed

Call of Duty Vanguard is the latest iteration of the military FPS franchise released earlier this month. The title takes players back to the game's Second World War-era roots, where the Call of Duty series began.

There are three distinct types of XP points in Call of Duty Vanguard, which is the main factor behind progression in multiplayer. From leveling up weapons to gaining new ranks, XP points are necessary, and a Double XP Weekend is perfect for a player to progress faster and unlock weapon attachments quickly.

When is the next Call of Duty Vanguard Double XP weekend?

Call of Duty Vanguard delivers a satisfactory multiplayer across a vast number of maps and varied modes. The new gunsmith mode builds upon its previous iterations to expand customization and offer in-depth customization of the Second World War weapons arsenal.

XP or Experience Point play a major role in Call of Duty Vanguard. From regular XP points to reach Prestige rank and beyond, to Weapon XP that levels up an individual weapon and unlocks new attachments, to Battle Pass XP for the battle pass progression.

There are multiple ways to earn XP in Call of Duty. The most primary way of earning XP points is by completing challenges as well as playing well in a multiplayer match. XP is a key part of progression in any Call of Duty multiplayer, including Call of Duty Vanguard.

Activision will occasionally give away double XP points to bring back old players as well as attract new ones. A double XP weekend is a perfect time to rank up fast and unlock the desired item.

The dates of recent and upcoming Double XP weekends are:

November 22 to November 23: PlayStation-only Double XP event in Warzone

November 24 to December 1: Secrets of the Pacific playlist

November 24 to November 28: Double XP, 2XP Weapon XP, and 2X Battle Pass XP

Currently, a double XP weekend is going on in the Secrets of the Pacific playlist, which will last December 1. Other than that, Call of Duty Vanguard is giving away double XP across the board on regular XP, Weapon XP, and Battle Pass XP, till November 28.

It is still unclear when the next double XP event is going to be, but the Holiday season next month seems like a perfect time to jump into some Call of Duty Vanguard action.

Edited by R. Elahi