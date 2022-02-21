Dr DisRespect hits 3-pointers and dunks at NBA All-Star weekend

Dr DisRespect is an American video-game streamer who has accumulated more than four million followers on Twitch, and he is best known for playing battle royale video games such as H1Z1, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Black Ops 4: Blackout, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.

Dr DisRespect was recently seen hitting 3-pointers and dunks at the NBA All-Star weekend. A video of it was posted on Twitter by the Twitch streamer, and others joined in on the conversation thread.

Fans and friends respond as Dr DisRespect hits dunks and 3-pointers at All-star weekend

Shaq was quick to reply in the same thread:

"Is that the 2 timer?"

Another user replied to Shaq's tweet by telling him that the streamer's shot was better than Shaq's.

Shaq replied to the user with a video:

One user uploaded a video of Dr DisRespect landing a finishing slam dunk:

Twitch streamer TimTheTatMan also replied in the same thread by commenting that he could do the same after five beers:

"Literally I could do this 5 beers deep?"

timthetatman👑 @timthetatman @DrDisrespect Literally I could do this 5 beers deep?

Faze Swagg also joined the convo by replying to TimTheTatMan:

"Anyone can make an open shot..."

Reactions from other fans and Twitter users

One user said that it looked like Dr DisRespect had previously played college basketball.

chiefqueef @rmsjay @AverageJoeWo @DrDisrespect It's almost like he played college basketball or something

Another claimed that there was nothing impressive about his shot because he is very tall.

Yeti @StoneColdKarg @DrDisrespect Doc it's a fuckin 8 foot rim. Nothing about this is impressive

However, a user responded that the streamer is just 6′ 7″, and it only seemed like he was too tall because of his posture in the video.

Josh hunt @_The__Engineer @StoneColdKarg @DrDisrespect Doc is 6'7", (we lift at the same gym, he's a beast) here he is with his arm fully extended tose pointing down and 2 feet off the ground. If the rim was 8 foot the net would be just over his head when standing, and he could stand under it touching the rim. Your comment is null.

One user said that it was a clean looking jumper and that they expected nothing less from the streamer.

Stephan @its_Iron @DrDisrespect Thats a clean looking jumper. I expected nothing less

Overall, fans had mixed reactions to Dr DisRespect landing the shots at the NBA event. While some stated that he appeared to be a good basketball player, others claimed that they were simple shots.

Edited by Siddharth Satish