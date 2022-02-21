Dr DisRespect hits 3-pointers and dunks at NBA All-Star weekend

Dr DisRespect is an American video-game streamer who has accumulated more than four million followers on Twitch, and he is best known for playing battle royale video games such as H1Z1, PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Black Ops 4: Blackout, Call of Duty: Warzone, Apex Legends, and Fortnite.
Dr DisRespect was recently seen hitting 3-pointers and dunks at the NBA All-Star weekend. A video of it was posted on Twitter by the Twitch streamer, and others joined in on the conversation thread.
Fans and friends respond as Dr DisRespect hits dunks and 3-pointers at All-star weekend
Shaq was quick to reply in the same thread:
"Is that the 2 timer?"
Another user replied to Shaq's tweet by telling him that the streamer's shot was better than Shaq's.
Shaq replied to the user with a video:
One user uploaded a video of Dr DisRespect landing a finishing slam dunk:
Twitch streamer TimTheTatMan also replied in the same thread by commenting that he could do the same after five beers:
"Literally I could do this 5 beers deep?"
Faze Swagg also joined the convo by replying to TimTheTatMan:
"Anyone can make an open shot..."
Reactions from other fans and Twitter users
One user said that it looked like Dr DisRespect had previously played college basketball.
Another claimed that there was nothing impressive about his shot because he is very tall.
However, a user responded that the streamer is just 6′ 7″, and it only seemed like he was too tall because of his posture in the video.
One user said that it was a clean looking jumper and that they expected nothing less from the streamer.
Overall, fans had mixed reactions to Dr DisRespect landing the shots at the NBA event. While some stated that he appeared to be a good basketball player, others claimed that they were simple shots.