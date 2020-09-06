Fortnite: SypherPK reveals why TimTheTatman and CouRageJD stopped playing the game

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan is one of the most popular Fortnite streamers today, who continues to churn out quality content at a time when most notable names have stepped away from the game.

Be it his educational commentary videos or his fun persona, SypherPK has amassed a stellar fan following over the course of his streaming career.

Main channel and Second channel both popping off for the new season. The amount of potential content season 4 brought is huge 😳



🥇🥇 pic.twitter.com/CwEe8HIIsj — SypherPK (@SypherPK) August 27, 2020

He is also known to be good friends with fellow streamers, Timothy "TimTheTatman" Betar and Jack "CouRage" Dunlop, who haven't streamed Fortnite in quite some time now.

In one of his recent videos, Sypher spoke to both of them, who revealed why exactly they stopped playing the game.

TimtheTatman and CouRage reveal why they stopped playing Fortnite

SypherPK begins the video by speaking about the present Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 4 and its Marvel Battle Pass. He says that despite all the abilities and characters, the fact that there's very little action in terms of players left, which is a worrisome trait.

On hearing this, CouRage interjects and says:

It boggles my mind that they have not done anything for the pacing , not bigger lobbies, not even a mini-royale version ...like the end game in public matches is in shambles right now, the mid-game too.

To this, Sypher replies:

People say it's because people got better at the game but that's not the case ...if they got better, then just put more people in the game, like it's not about skill-based . It hasn't evolved.

TimTheTatman then shares his thoughts on the new Fortnite season:

From what I've seen, the new season looks good ..pump's back and I see the comments ...

CouRage then explains why exactly he doesn't stream the game as much as he used to:

I just don't love the game like I once did like, I loved every aspect of the game even in regards to what the hell the purple cube was and like that map was iconic to me.

I signed on and played one solo man, prior to the launch of season 4 and every engagement I got in, it was like I needed the building plans for the Empire state building and I just don't want to play Creative and do all those things .

TimTheTatman then mentions how the community's morale in general as low, as Sypher backs him up by stating how the game's competitive scene is currently in shambles.

Ninja, CouRage, TimTheTatman and Dr Lupo during their Fortnite days (Image Credits: Twitter)

He also discusses the prominence of cheaters in the game, who are mostly kids. This prompts a response from CouRage who says:

While I do love Fortnite competitive, at this point it's so kid-run that I struggle to tune in and watch...it's hard cause I'm like Oh My God, what the hell am I watching.

Sypher agrees with this point and highlights how trash talking in Fortnite these days is mostly obnoxious, rather than creative. He then addresses a major issue with Fortnite that exists today:

The thing is Fortnite is so successful, that on paper, they can't see a problem ..people are still playing the game in record numbers, viewership on YouTube and on Twitch is still super high , so they're just focussing on their seasons and getting people to buy a season pass and doing these collaborations.

What they don't realize is that the OG Fortnite streamers and those moments, the Friday Fortnites , the kill races, going for like world records , that community is what's dying , not the game.

With this recent discussion, SypherPK helped provide a lot of insights as to what ailing problems continue to persist with Fortnite.

However, if Epic does indeed decide to address these soon, then there might be a slight chance that we get to see popular streamers such as TimTheTatman and CouRage make a comeback to the game.