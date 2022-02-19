TimTheTatman applauds Call of Duty Warzone's Apex inspired changes

Players of Call of Duty Warzone were somewhat taken aback to see the introduction of mechanics that have been prevalent in Apex Legends. Fans of Call of Duty Warzone will know that Apex Legends is one of its main competitors, but it seems that the community has still reacted positively to these additions from the other game.

Season 2 of Warzone has seen the addition of two popular features from Apex Legends. The first feature is the introduction of Redeploy balloons to Warzone, while the second is Heat Shield inspired mechanics. Popular YouTube streamer TimTheTatman has commended these additions from Apex Legends and went on to explain how Warzone could improve with this introduction of features from Apex Legends.

TimTheTatman gives his verdict on Apex inspired changes in Call of Duty Warzone

After all the controversy Warzone has faced over the years, it is good to see players appreciating developers for recent changes in the game. YouTube streamer TimTheTatman voiced his appreciation and said while Warzone should not directly rip off features from other games, there are certain features that he wouldn't mind seeing added to the game.

After winning a match where he had extensively used these new features to their full advantage, he could only voice his complete support for Warzone implementing certain mechanics from Apex Legends. On his stream, he said:

"This whole Warzone copying Apex thing, I think just to summarize my thoughts on it: copy more!"

He further added that he would want to see Call of Duty Warzone copy certain features from Apex's ranked system as well. His teammates suggested that the Time to Kill (TTK) feature could also be borrowed from Apex Legends while he expressed his reservations.

"It’s a little too much for me in Apex. But give me a ranked mode like Apex where you can fall out. I don’t like that you can’t fall out if you hit a certain threshold."

"Get Iron Trials, that game mode – that time to kill 100%. With those balloons and let us buy UAVs."

What does this mean for the future of Warzone?

Furthermore, the streamer added that he loved the changes and said that he wanted more such changes added to Call of Duty Warzone. In his opinion, Warzone could possibly become the best version of itself in the possible future.

Players will be watching out for changes being added to Warzone in the coming months. It will be interesting to see whether the devs will add any more features from Apex Legends, considering the recent positive reactions from the community.

