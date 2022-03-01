"I 100% got him": NICKMERCS to his fans on when he met DrDisRespect for the first time

Herschel "Guy," also known as DrDisRespect, and Nicholas "NICKMERCS" have made lots of interesting headlines over the past two years when it comes to streamers.

The two stars met at Super Bowl for the first time and the fans were delighted on hearing what happened. The two stars, who had collabs before finally met and fans got to hear a fun story from NICKMERCS about the time both the streamers met.

NICKMERCS talked about how the Doc was skinnier than him, and how he could take the latter out:

"I got him. I 100% got him. 100 P."

NICKMERCS jests about how he can down DrDisRespect

The two streamer stars, NICKMERCS and DrDisRespect exchanged a few words on meeting for the first time at the Super Bowl and fans were more than eager to hear what happened.

In a video uploaded by Nick, he explained how the pair met at the event and what happened when they did. It was the end-of-season Championship game when the two met and here's what Nick had to say about the exchange:

"Oh, I did meet Doc, I met Doc. So, I am walking into the game, right? I'm looking left, I'm looking right, I look back left and I see a tall guy with a 'stache and I did a double. We walk over and I gave him some love."

The streamer also added and joked that he thought there was no way that Doc could take him down and that he was too skinny for his height, which was 6 feet and 8 inches. He aslo spoke about how he was a 100% sure that he could get Doc.

"Between you and me bruh, alright? That man is 6'8, 200 pounds. Quick leg, leg, get his back, drag him down and just eat him alive."

The streamers even had a small banter on twitter.

FaZe Nickmercs @NICKMERCS get home safe big dawg. @DrDisrespect Hah! We’ll go with thatget home safe big dawg. @DrDisrespect Hah! We’ll go with that 😉 get home safe big dawg.

Fans react to two of the biggest streamers meeting for the first time

Some fans mocked what it would look like if Nick went up against Doc.

Another fan joked about how it would look from Doc's point of view.

Jorge Vicencio @jvicencio1995 @TrevorrBelll @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect It’s probably the first time they hang out with doc being out of character. Doc probably doesn’t want people to know how he looks like without the 80’s hair and oakleys @TrevorrBelll @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect It’s probably the first time they hang out with doc being out of character. Doc probably doesn’t want people to know how he looks like without the 80’s hair and oakleys

Girth Vader @ClayInThe812 @NICKMERCS over his out of character face next time @DrDisrespect Just put this emojiover his out of character face next time @NICKMERCS @DrDisrespect Just put this emoji 🐐over his out of character face next time

Mostly, fans were delighted to hear that the two got along very well and had a great exchange of words on meeting. The FaZe clan star also added that he has a lot of love for DrDisRespect and that it was great to finally meet him in person.

