Coldzera benched from FaZe Clan's CS: GO roster

Marcelo "Coldzera" David has been benched from FaZe Clan’s CS: GO lineup ahead of the expiration of his contract with the organization.

The Brazilian has struggled to find his footing in FaZe Clan and was never able to reach the upper echelons of CS as a part of the squad.

"I move to the bench to analyze new options for the future" - Former CS: GO World No. 1 Coldzera on his move to the FaZe Clan bench

Hello guys!

After the bootcamp with all the results that we had recently and because my time on faze is expiring soon I move to the bench to analyse new options for the future. I would like to say thanks to faze and wish a gl for my teammates 👊 — coldzera (@coldzera) June 1, 2021

In a short message on his Twitter account, Coldzera confirmed that he had been benched owing to poor bootcamp results and the upcoming expiration of his FaZe Clan contract.

The 26-year-old double major winner has fallen from grace in recent years. After a slew of poor results on the MIBR roster, he was expected to find success on FaZe Clan's CS: GO roster. Unfortunately, that was not the case.

With poor form and numerous roster changes across his two-year tenure at FaZe Clan, Coldzera saw himself take on many roles in the team, from IGL to primary AWP. However, the winning formula seems to elude the star till today.

Coldzera will end his FaZe Clan tenure with a 1.08 HLTV rating that he earned over the last three months and two titles under his belt (IEM New York 2020 Europe and Blast Pro Series Copenhagen 2019).

No comment has been made by FaZe Clan regarding Coldzera's move to the bench or his potential replacement in their CS: GO team's starting five.

