"I'm just trying to play a video game": Twitch streamer Northernlion reveals his issues with nudity in video games

Northernlion shared his opinion on video game nudity, jokingly stating that he becomes distracted and can't play the game if it contains inappropriately uncovered characters.

Ryan "Northernlion" is a Twitch streamer, most notable for being a part of the Among Us stream with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh. He is a Canadian streamer and plays various games, mostly preferring smaller indie games.

He discussed nudity in video games with his chat during his latest stream.

"Hold on, unlike A Way Out, this game doesn't have nudity, does it? 'Cause in A Way Out, it was disgusting. They showed a man's *ss!"

A Way Out is a game about two prisoners trying to escape from jail, but they can't do it alone, so they are forced to work together even if they don't like each other. In the game, there are brief scenes where male characters are inappropriately dressed.

He complained, jokingly saying that such things distracted him from playing.

"I'm just trying to play a video game, and then you're making me all horny by showing me a dude's full buttcheeks!"

This comment came out of nowhere for many viewers, leaving surprised reactions in his Twitch chat. He further joked about becoming stimulated from such things, claiming it was against his will.

"How am I supposed to focus on the teamwork required to escape from prison when you're showing disgusting stuff like that, making me horny against my will!"

From 1:08:45

His hilarious joke about becoming aroused while playing A Way Out is a perfect example of the streamer's dry sense of humor, making a joke that sounds so real when he delivers it.

This type of humor can go over many people's heads if they don't know the other person is joking, so the knowledge that some people might have believed he was serious adds way more hilarity to the clip.

