Northernlion, Kristofer Yee, and more provide their takes on the Ludwig YouTube drama

Ludwig's recent move from Twitch to YouTube has sparked major conversations in the industry, especially after his eventful first few days on the new platform.

The American streamer has received bans twice from YouTube for watching copyrighted videos on his livestreams, which has led to him getting DMCA strikes.

Recently, many Twitch streamers and content creators have voiced their opinions on Ludwig's massive move and its implications on the industry. Along with that, they have spoken about the recent drama surrounding the bans as well.

Northernlion talks about YouTube's double standards with DMCA regulations

Twitch streamer Northernlion recently spoke about the recent drama surrounding Ludwig's ban on YouTube. Though the latter received two bans in five days, he could instantly return to the platform. According to Northerlion, issues like these don't affect popular streamers like Ludwig.

"When you're famous, that's not a ban."

Moreover, he drew a sarcastic comparison of smaller content creators who have faced many wrongful strikes, which the platform doesn't even care to rectify.

"When you're just a wee Youtuber with 750,000 subscribers and you get a false strike from a movie studio because your video from 'Escape from Tarkov' has this similar title to a movie that is coming out in 7 theaters in May 2019, uh, yeah, you are on your own. Don't worry about that."

However, he also knows that creators like Ludwig, who received a major payday to join YouTube, won't face major problems and bans for long periods of time despite when the platforms' regulations.

"But if you like- on purpose or accidentally- listen to Baby Shark and get banned, but recently we handed you a canvas bag with a dollar sign painted on it, then, yeah, we can get that fixed up no problem."

Kristofer Yee summarizes the implications of Ludwig's move by using Football as an analogy

During a recent stream, Kristofer Yee reacted to the Super Bowl XLIX matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots.

He gave the perfect analogy about Ludwig's move from Twitch to YouTube by comparing it to the iconic interception at the end of the game when the Seahawks passed instead of running in the red zone on a potential game-winning drive, leading to an interception and a loss on the biggest stage of them all.

"If you throw the ball with this much time left with multiple plays left to be made. You would just run the ball. It's no risk. You're not going to lose it, you're not going to have it intercepted. You're not going to end the game then and there. All you have to do is hold it, run it, get another chance, and maybe get yourself even closer."

Drawing an analogy, he further added:

"This is the equivalent of what Twitch did with not, number 1, thanking Ludwig for what he did. But two, not being able to keep him. Throwing the ball at the f***** finish line."

In the end, it seems like some streamers believe that Twitch has fumbled the bag by letting Ludwig go to its arch-rival. While Ludwig's start on the platform hasn't been the most optimal, fans believe that the Amazon-owned platform might regret its decision if Ludwig picks up his pace.

