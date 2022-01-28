Twitch streamer dies immediately after praising himself while playing Knight’s Try, produces perfect comedic timing

Twitch streamer Ryan "Northenlion" Letourneau failed at the perfect moment while playing Knight's Try, falling to his death right after praising himself.

The Canadian streamer plays various games. One of Northernlion's most notable streams was playing the hit game, Among Us, with American politician Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh. The matches included Twitch star HasanAbi.

During Ryan's latest stream, he attempted to play the indie game Knights Try, a platformer stylized to look like a game from the Nintendo 64. The title poses a formidable challenge of overcoming pretty tricky obstacles, forcing users to fail and try as many times as it takes.

The goal is to reach the end in as few tries as possible, making for a good showcase of skill for any familiar with platformers.

While attempting the game, Northernlion found himself failing over and over. To psych himself up, he proclaimed that every attempt failed made him better at the game. He said:

"Every time we come through, we get a little bit better."

Streamer Northernlion says he's getting better at the game right before falling off a cliff

As he finished his sentence, he attempted to jump onto a platform that moved from one point to the other with a brief pause at either end. Midway through the jump, the platform suddenly started moving at a rapid pace, leaving the streamer to fall to his death right after proclaiming that he was getting better at the game.

He then admitted that the moment was funny and related the imagery t Peanuts. Lucy would offer to hold a football for Charlie Brown to kick in the classic animated show, moving the ball away right as he kicked.

"That was funny. That was good comedic timing. We can all laugh at that. Like, it took the platform away like Lucy in Peanuts."

The perfect timing of the death mixed with Northernlion saying it was like Lucy and Charlie Brown made this moment a genuinely spectacular showcase of both the streamer's ability to take a loss as well as his on-the-spot humor.

