After Kratos, Elden Ring players now create Samuel L. Jackson using the game's amazing character creation feature

Elden Ring players showcased their talent by re-creating Kratos from God of War within the game a few days ago.

It seems they have no intention of stopping, as just two days after that, a player re-created none other than the Hollywood superstar, Samuel L. Jackson. This re-created look is very similar to how the actor was during the filming of Pulp Fiction.

IvaneroWorld @IvaneroWorld



1. Samuel L Jackson (Pulp Fiction)

2. Tortuga Ninja

1. Samuel L Jackson (Pulp Fiction)
2. Tortuga Ninja
3. Shrek

Elden Ring players are overjoyed and unable to contain their excitement.While Kratos is pretty common, re-creating Samuel L. Jackson is definitely quite unique.

Elden Ring fans react with ecstacy after seeing the re-creation of Samuel L. Jackson within the game

The re-creation of Samuel L. Jackson within the game is definitely a massive feat. This is because the character creation feature that is available to players is extremely complicated.

𝗺𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗼 @tonho2077 exatamente agora tem alguém tentando fazer o gil do vigor, temer, dilma, samuel l. jackson e outros no elden ring exatamente agora tem alguém tentando fazer o gil do vigor, temer, dilma, samuel l. jackson e outros no elden ring

Therefore, it takes a massive amount of time to figure out the exact proportions needed to re-create a person who exists in real life. This recreation of Samuel L. Jackson is a sign of dedication. The time investment from the original creator is worthy of praise.

Samuel L. Jackson as created by user masiive3 (Image via Reddit)

When masiive3 posted his work on the Elden Ring sub-reddit, the post exploded instantly. It currently has over 99% of the upvotes out of a total of 8.8 thousand votes. As a result, there are almost no dislikes within it.

Apart from the upvotes, fans have also commented on the post, showing their support for masiive3 for their immense dedication towards the game. However, they have also praised the developers of the game a lot as well.

Community reacts to re-creation of Samuel L. Jackson (Image via Reddit)

The ability to create a character for a game is nothing unique. In fact, it is the backbone of most RPGs (role-playing games). Players develop their own identity and forge their own story within the game.

The aspect that makes Elden Ring so different is the depth that it has within the character creation itself. There is no denying the fact that the game itself is massive, with almost infinite possibilities.

Community reactions to Samuel L. Jackson (Image via Reddit)

However, the fact that the developers have also allowed the same sort of freedom within character customization shows how much they want their dedicated audience to immerse themselves within the game.

Several people do not enjoy games like these unless the looks of the characters are to their liking. Considering Elden Ring has the depth and features readily available that allow players to re-create characters from other games like Kratos or Hollywood stars like Samuel L. Jackson, it is definitely commendable.

