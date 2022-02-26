Reddit offers numerous ways to increase FPS and eliminate stutters in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is finally here and has been a massive success from all angles. Fans worldwide are doing whatever they can to ensure they can get their hands on FromSoftware's newest hit.

Evidently, the game is a little better suited for consoles, as performance issues have troubled many PC users. Thankfully, some dedicated fans have done their best to handle the problem for everyone else.

Elden Ring graphical fixes

Reddit user Phish777 published an initial fix for the graphical stuttering issues on February 24, then published multiple other edits. Here's a link to the post to read it first-hand.

The post first recommends users open the Desktop app from the "Graphics Settings" menu of the PC. Click browse, then search through the files to find the game's executable files. Set the game's files to "High Performance." This should ensure the game's files are handled by a higher-performance driver and reduce stuttering.

Phish777 then recommends disabling the Steam overlay. To do this, right-click the game in the Steam library and select "Properties." Head over to the general tab and uncheck the box marked "Enable the Steam Overlay while in-game." This deactivates Steam's ability to run in-game, which should lessen the load on the GPU.

The next edit, credited to user bobasaurus, involves the NVIDIA Control Panel. Set Shader Cache Size to Unlimited to allow for the game's constant graphical changes. This should increase the general frame rate and improve performance.

Finally, user CrossbowJohnson suggested disabling the Microsoft Device Association Root Enumerator. It is done from the Device Manager menu, which can be accessed by pressing the Windows and X keys. This program assigns a value to any new program drivers installed, but removing them shouldn't have negative effects.

FromSoftware's response

Given that Elden Ring fans have been so helpful, FromSoftware has not provided the same level of support. Rest assured, a patch is on its way to fix some issues, but frame rate and stuttering are not on that list.

The developer simply recommends upgrading graphics cards to the highest standard to play Elden Ring. This isn't unreasonable, as people shouldn't expect to be able to play games without meeting the minimum specs. They will undoubtedly keep working on getting the game to a flawless state.

Reddit and other communities are the best places to find immediate fixes for issues with big games like Elden Ring. Readers can check the comments of the original post and ask any unanswered questions. The community is notoriously active and will likely help anyone who needs it.

