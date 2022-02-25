Bandai Namco apologizes for the performance issues of Elden Ring on launch day, promises swift action

Developer Bandai Namco has acknowledged the various issues that have plagued Elden Ring since its recent launch. The developer has also informed the community that swift action will be taken to resolve the problems that players are facing.

When the Metascore was revealed, Elden Ring's 97 score looked too good to be true, but in several senses, every bit of the game's praise has been worth it.

PS5 and XSX run at 45-60 FPS in performance mode and 30-60 FPS in quality mode



XSX/S can benefit from VRR for a more stable 60 FPS; to get stable on PS5, it is recommended to play the PS4 version



However, another side to FromSoftware's latest game has become problematic. Elden Ring received a 'mixed' rating on Steam, and the major reason for that has been the performance issues the game has been having on launch.

The game fails to run properly on all three major platforms released. Based on the work done by Digital Foundry, both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X fail to lock at 60 FPS. The stutter situation and overall performance gets worse on PC, where the best hardware is getting issues.

Since the issues have been acknowledged this early, it is expected that the solutions will start rolling out soon as well.

Bandai Namco apologizes over Elden Ring's launch-day performance

In a post on their official blog, Bandai Namco highlighted the facts and issues surrounding Elden Ring's launch-day performance.

"We are currently experiencing some issues that are preventing the game from playing properly under some conditions. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask for your patience."

Bandai Namco has also listed some of the major issues that are being worked on. The list of issues includes the over-sensitivity of the mouse on the PC for which a patch will be sent. Future patches will also likely include solutions to the issues being created by Easy Anti-Cheat.

There has been a major case of framerate issues and it has been extremely problematic for many PC players in particular. While PlayStation and Xbox users have workarounds, such hasn't been the case with PCs. Quite naturally, Bandai Namco has acknowledged that problem as well.

"We will be constantly working to improve the game so that it can be played comfortably on various PC environments and platforms. For the PC version, updating your graphics card drivers to the latest version may significantly improve performance."

The PS5 also suffers from saves not getting processed properly when the console is turned off in rest mode. Bandai Namco has informed that it is aware of the cause and is looking to solve it in future patches. However, the official advice for players is to make the saves manually so that they don't lose progress.

It will now be interesting to see when the solutions roll out. Unfortunately, games having troublesome launch days aren't uncommon these days. However, it's certainly denting the reception of Elden Ring for many players.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan