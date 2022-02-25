Twitch streamer CohhCarnage experiences heavy stuttering issues while playing Elden Ring

During his latest stream, CohhCarnage was experiencing some major stuttering issues while playing Elden Ring, resulting in him dying in a boss fight.

Today is the day that many Dark Souls fans have been waiting for, as Elden Ring releases across the world. The game has been sent to some streamers and YouTubers to play early, gaining more attention and notoriety.

Most of the reactions have spread nothing but praise for the game, calling it the best FromSoftware title yet.

With any game, though, there are bound to be some issues when it first releases to the world. However, Twitch streamer CohhCarnage found a very major issue with how the game was running while live, which caused it to be unplayable.

CohhCarnage finds game-breaking stutter issue in Elden Ring

The issue started while facing one of the many bosses in the game, a giant stone statue of a cat wielding a sword and a fiery tail, named the Erdtree Burial Watchdog.

While attempting to dodge the swift attacks coming from his opponent, the game briefly stuttered which caused him to take some damage.

"Oh my lord, the game stuttered!"

Stuttering happens when a game completely freezes up, usually resulting in an impasse as it cannot be forceably closed. It will usually last just a few milliseconds, but in a game like Elden Ring, every second counts.

After exclaiming his frustration at the very brief stutter, the game then stuttered for almost five whole seconds, causing the streamer to fall speechless. He was dumbfounded that such a game-breaking issue was happening right in front of his eyes.

He continued the fight for as long as he could, before finally being killed by the boss after the game stuttered mid-attack.

"Oh, come on, dude!"

Viewers react to CohhCarnage's issues with Elden Ring

Many members of Reddit shared their opinions on the clip, with most commenting on the bug-riddled release of the game.

It seems many on the internet are divided on the game's release quality, with some relating it to Cyberpunk 2077's release failure. As the week progresses, more and more bugs that are discovered will be fixed by the game's developers. So sooner than later, Elden Ring will run without issues like this.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul