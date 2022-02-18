"I need to form a union in this house": CohhCarnage stream features wholesome moment with his cat

A rather wholesome moment happened in a recent Horizon Forbidden West stream for Twitch streamer CohhCarnage. While exploring the gorgeous world as Aloy, he was suddenly set upon by his cat.

The adorable cat perched on the streamer’s shoulders, nuzzling its face against the streamer’s head, refusing to stop bothering CohhCarnage. It was an incredible moment in the midst of the streamer’s adventure.

"Do you see this? I need to form a union in this house. And protest these completely unsanitary working conditions.”

CohhCarnage's exploration of Horizon Forbidden West interrupted by his furry friend

(Clip begins at 55:44)

While playing through the main story quest of Horizon Forbidden West, Twitch streamer CohhCarnage was adorably accosted by his cat. The cat lept upon the streamer’s shoulder, demanding attention.

The streamer joked that he needed to form a union in his own home as the cat continued to nudge its face against the side of the streamer’s head. His cat very clearly wanted attention and was not getting enough of it.

“I mean, this is, I’m, I’m trying to play video games. Huh? And you just sit here like you own the place.”

After a few more moments of this, the streamer's cat got bored of headbutting and settled down on the streamer’s shoulder while he played Horizon Forbidden West. It was a heartwarming moment during the exploration. The chat was enjoying the distraction.

"That’s right, you better settle down."

Reddit responds to CohhCarnage’s cat and the PS5 shortage

Several Reddit users came to praise the cat, as well as this new, exciting “cat clip meta,” where streamers have clips of their pets in the shot. It’s a wholesome meta, at the very least.

As is tradition with Reddit, a user came through with a picture on Imgur that fits the situation, another person, possibly a streamer, with a cat obnoxiously sitting on the person’s shoulder.

While another user decided to remark on both things in the clip. Both the cat and the game, according to that Redditor, are beautiful.

However, the discussion also led to the current PlayStation 5 shortage, leading to at least one user saying they were looking for a PlayStation 5 emulator. With so few people acquiring the latest Sony console, it’s not a surprise that people would want to consider emulation.

One commenter decided to take a shot at Activision Blizzard and their more recent problems with lawsuits and unsafe working environments.

It was a wholesome moment between the streamer and his cat, who insisted it should be in the shot. For several moments, the adorable display of affection continued in the stream.

