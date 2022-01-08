“Hope Twitch is locked down legally”: CohhCarnage provides his take on the DMCA issue following Pokimane’s ban

Twitch streamer Ben "CohhCarnage" Cassell had some strong words to say about the platform's streamers, for their antics revolving around the decision to stream licensed content.

His comments came hours after news broke about Pokimane's two-day suspension after she watched Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream, and CohhCarnage believes that streamers like her are putting the platform in harm's way.

Poki plays off the two day ban and promotes her return stream with a smile.



Right after one major streamer gets DMCA'd, another starts testing the waters with other dangerous content (Toast with Deathnote).

CohhCarnage goes off on Twitch content creators for being lackadaisical about streaming licensed content

Twitch streamer CohhCarnage recently posted some tweets commenting on Pokimane's suspension from Twitch. The latter received a two-day ban earlier today after she reacted to Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream.

Even though one of the platform's biggest streamers got banned by Twitch, it seems like others don't fear the consequences at all, as seen by Disguised Toast's decision to stream Japanese anime Death Note today.

CohhCarnage was furious with streamers like Toast and Pokimane, as he believes that they are risking the platform getting in trouble by streaming licensed content.

Cohh Carnage @CohhCarnage I can't imagine any license holder doesn't take a look at what's going on and realizes how there are fundamental issues with both the creators AND the platform allowing it to happen.



I hope Twitch is locked down legally because it's not a good look at all. I can't imagine any license holder doesn't take a look at what's going on and realizes how there are fundamental issues with both the creators AND the platform allowing it to happen. I hope Twitch is locked down legally because it's not a good look at all.

He further tweeted about how Twitch has done nothing to protect the platform from its many issues, and how they are waiting for the people who hold the rights to certain medias to approach them and send DMCA complaints to streamers, because they don't want to be part of any legal trouble.

The situation has become so dire to some, that they even hope for the platform's shutdown, as they thinks that it has way too many issues that viewers and streamers have turned a blind eye towards.

CaptainSparklez @CaptainSparklez In 2007, Viacom sued Google for a billion dollars over infringing content uploaded to YouTube. 15 years later partnered streamers are watching full TV shows on Twitch with 1000's of viewers. It's poking a bee hive knowing it's going to sting anybody caught in a 100 mile radius. In 2007, Viacom sued Google for a billion dollars over infringing content uploaded to YouTube. 15 years later partnered streamers are watching full TV shows on Twitch with 1000's of viewers. It's poking a bee hive knowing it's going to sting anybody caught in a 100 mile radius.

CaptainSparklez believes that Twitch might be facing a lawsuit sooner than later

Along with CohhCarnage, American Minecraft YouTuber Jordan "CaptainSparklez" Maron echoed similar thoughts in his tweet about the controversy by pointing out a similar situation that took place 15 years ago with Google.

In 2007, Viacom slapped YouTube with a $1 billion lawsuit by claiming that the platform allowed users to post and view many of the company's copyrighted content. While the lawsuit was eventually settled years later, it did cause a massive headache for the platform, and it even led to Google developing Content ID to identify copyrighted content on the platform.

CaptainSparklez believes that Twitch is about to face a similar lawsuit, thanks to the thousands of streamers who continuously react to TV shows and anime on stream. Furthermore, he also noted that these content creators will cause a load of problems for everyone involved with the platform by refusing to stop these reaction streams.

Fans agreed with Maron's points about the situation, with many of the streamers particularly scared about the future.

hacker! @octolinghacker @CaptainSparklez i expected something like this to happen with reaction content becoming a mainstay in top streamer's content, but i feel like we're reaching dangerous territory where it cant as easily be brushed off when big companies get involved and more stringent rules will be put into place @CaptainSparklez i expected something like this to happen with reaction content becoming a mainstay in top streamer's content, but i feel like we're reaching dangerous territory where it cant as easily be brushed off when big companies get involved and more stringent rules will be put into place

poke @Pokay__ @CaptainSparklez genuinely dont understand how anyone thinks that nothing could go wrong when doing that @CaptainSparklez genuinely dont understand how anyone thinks that nothing could go wrong when doing that

In the end, it remains to be seen how the situation will play out, and if Twitch refuses to take any major action, then they are at risk of getting hit with a lawsuit from a major corporation soon.

