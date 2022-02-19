Elden Ring: Preload time, file size, system requirements, and much more

Bandai Namco and FromSoftware's Elden Ring is an upcoming action role-playing game, which was first revealed in the third quarter of 2019. After quite a few delays by the developers, the game is finally set to release on February 25, 2022, and will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and PC platforms.

The Elden Ring gives off some serious Dark Souls Vibes. Hidetaka Miyazaki, the director of FromSoftware, confirmed that the gameplay is heavily based on the Soul series. The game will be a third-person open-world dark fantasy RPG and will feature music from Sekiro composer Yuka Kitamura and Dark Souls 3.

Elden Ring will finally release next week

Players who have pre-ordered Elden Ring will be able to preload the game ahead of its official release. Players can download the game now and start playing as soon as the game is released.

However, preloading the game is only available on Xbox, and players can download the game via Xbox Storefront on their Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One consoles.

PlayStation Game Size @PlaystationSize Elden Ring Version 01.001.000 Released. (Only JP Version For Now)



🟪 New Download Size : 44.928 GB



🟫 Update Size Around 8 GB For PS4



🟥 #ELDENRING Elden Ring Version 01.001.000 Released. (Only JP Version For Now)🟪 New Download Size : 44.928 GB🟫 Update Size Around 8 GB For PS4 🚨 Elden Ring Version 01.001.000 Released. (Only JP Version For Now)🟪 New Download Size : 44.928 GB🟫 Update Size Around 8 GB For PS4🟥 #ELDENRING https://t.co/OAKuLRxuqp

According to reports, Bandai Namco's upcoming title will take around 30 hours to complete, yet the download size is relatively small compared to other AAA games. Popular Twitter leaker, PlayStation Game Size, revealed that the game would take around 44.928 GB on PS4.

Xbox players can already preload the game on their consoles, and it takes 49.04 GB to download the game entirely. Players can also use the Xbox app to preload the game if they opt to buy a physical copy.

Though the exact size of the game for PC is still unknown, developers recently revealed the system requirements for PC, which mentioned that a minimum of 60 GB of storage space would be required to play the game.

Elden Ring demands more laid-back system requirements to enjoy the game seamlessly, compared to other AAA titles. Players who use an Nvidia GPU can run the game more smoothly with the latest available drivers.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar