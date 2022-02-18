When does the review embargo lift for Elden Ring? 

Elden Ring is primed to have one of the biggest gaming releases in recent memory.

The hype is massive when it comes to the Soulslike action-adventure game. No further delays are on the horizon and players will finally get their hands on it on February 25, 2022.

Even with the pre-release popularity, there are some players who want to hear what others have to say first. Many will even be waiting for reviews before they make a decision on buying it. Those reviews can come on February 23, 2022 at 7:00 am PST.

The review embargo for Elden Ring lifts at 7:00 am PST on February 23, 2022

There is no doubt that Elden Ring is one of the most anticipated games of the year. With a delay moving it from January to February, doubts that it isn't ready to release have also been cast aside.

The game comes from developer FromSoftware Inc., who created the Dark Souls series, Bloodborne, and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. The publishing company is Bandai Namco, who is responsible for the likes of Pac-Man and Tekken.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



Pre-order ELDEN RING:

The storyteller speaks. Learn the history of the world of ELDEN RING, as crafted by Hidetaka Miyazaki and George R. R. Martin.

Bandai Namco has begun handing out codes for Elden Ring. These codes can be used to play the game early and begin preparing a review for the new action-adventure title.

Reviews cannot be legally published until two days prior to the game's release. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 7:00 am PST is when the embargo lifts and publications can deliver their reviews.

MauroNL @MauroNL3 Elden Ring Review Embargo is set for February 23 at 7:00 AM PST. The gameplay and stream embargo is set for February 24 at 7:00 AM PST.



Can it score higher than From's highest rated game Dark Souls 2?



Dark Souls - 89

Dark Souls 2 - 91

Dark Souls 3 - 89

Sekiro - 90 Elden Ring Review Embargo is set for February 23 at 7:00 AM PST. The gameplay and stream embargo is set for February 24 at 7:00 AM PST.Can it score higher than From's highest rated game Dark Souls 2?Dark Souls - 89Dark Souls 2 - 91Dark Souls 3 - 89Sekiro - 90 https://t.co/YPG5Fs2wCm

Here is the time it will be in other popular areas when the embargo lifts:

10:00 am in Eastern US (EST)

3:00 pm in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC)

3:00 pm in London (GMT)

8:30 pm in Dubai (IST)

11:00 pm in Beijing (CST)

3:00 am on February 24 in Sydney (AEDT)

There is always a chance that a publication or even an individual gets a copy of the game early and goes against the embargo. However, that is unlikely to happen for a release of this magnitude.

