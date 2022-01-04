5 best Soulslike games to play before Elden Ring in 2022

Elden Ring is set to officially release on February 25, 2022. As it is well known, Elden Ring is set to be a Soulslike game by Hidetaka Miyazaki and From Software.

However, this will not be the first one of its kind. There are five other games currently in the market that also come under the same genre and are worth trying out.

Soulslike games are quite relentless. These games have challenging combat and usually take a lot of investment to beat. However, players love them as it provides a sense of accomplishment once conquered.

Top 5 Soulslike games that are a must-play before Elden Ring releases in February 2022

The term Soulslike first came into being due to Demons' Souls and Dark Souls. However, since the release of these games, they have created a genre that defined the difficulty level and combat .

There are various other games on the market right now that are part of the Soulslike genre. However, they are not rip offs of Dark Souls, rather they are quite unique by themselves.

1) Bloodborne

Bloodborne is arguably the best Soulslike game on the market (Image via Bloodborne)

The first game on this list of the best Soulslike games to try out has to be Bloodborne. This is the first game that challenged the former Dark Souls combat. It created a unique fast paced system that took players off-guard.

Bloodborne opened up the Souls genre massively and paved the way for a lot more innovation. This game has some of the best bosses in all of gaming and the challenges they provide are worth facing.

Other than that, the Lovecraftian setting of the game and the dark and mysterious storyline is bound to keep players busy until February 25 arrives.

2) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Sekiro's posture mechanics is something that re-invents the Soulslike combat (Image via Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice)

The second game that has to be mentioned on this list is Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. This is another game that is very different from the original Soulslike formula.

Rather, this is a game that is heavily inspired by Bloodborne. Nevertheless, it is foolish to think both these games are the same. Sekiro introduced the concept of a posture bar where staying aggressive on the enemy and landing counter blows make fights easier.

Sekiro relies heavily on precise combat, but is also one of the most satisfying amongst all games within this genre. Apart from that, Sekiro's feudal Japan-based setting, along with a very deep and engaging lore, is bound to hold players in place before Elden Ring launches.

3) Nioh 2

Nioh 2 fights head on against From Software games and creates an unique identity of its own (Image via Nioh 2)

While this game has not been developed by From Software, it is arguably one of the best Soulslike games on the market. Nioh 2 introduces a rich combat that revolves around weapons, stance and guardian spirits.

Apart from that, each player character usually has two different modes. That includes a normal human mode and a yokai mode. In yokai mode players have access to a different set of skills and move-sets, even though it lasts only for a short duration.

Thus, Nioh 2's combat is quite rich and is generally a lot more complicated than From Software games. Other than that, the artstyle, setting, visuals and the story of Nioh 2 is quite breathtaking and is worth a try for any player who is planning to get Elden Ring.

Leng Hong 🇪🇬👑 Origi is GOAT 🐐. @LengMong Nioh and Nioh 2 Remastered looks gorgeous on PS5 and plays wonderfully, picking the Physical copy up is definitely a wise decision. Nioh and Nioh 2 Remastered looks gorgeous on PS5 and plays wonderfully, picking the Physical copy up is definitely a wise decision.

4) Dark Souls

The original Dark Souls is the focal point that started it all (Image via Dark Souls)

Obviously, a list of the best Soulslike games would not have been possible without putting Dark Souls on the list. Even though Demon's Souls was the one that started it, Dark Souls was the one that put the genre on the map.

Dark Souls is the original game that encapsulates this genre at its best. It is slow, brutal and at times frustrating. This game is purely a test of knowledge and endurance. This is a game where players can die randomly from a random enemy while carrying 10000 souls or by falling off from a ledge.

However, if players learn this game, they will grow the mentality within themselves required to conquer the genre. Dark Souls is of course more than that, as the bosses and the locations are quite unique.

Places like Anor Londo and bosses like Artorias the Abysswalker are some of the most iconic in all of gaming.

5) Hollow Knight

Despite being a metroidvania game, Hollow Knight stands firm within the Soulslike genre (Image via Hollow Knight)

Hollow Knight is obviously the odd one on the list. This is a metroidvania game that is also Soulslike in nature. The game is set in the kingdom of bugs called Hallownest and has arguably one of the best settings ever.

Hollow Knight's lore and its combat is a sheer show of brilliance from the developers. Despite being metroidvania, every location in the game is unique. It is a deep, dark and interconnected world which oozes out beauty.

However, it does not end here as Hollow Knight is also very difficult. Bosses take time and players will often spend hours trying to clear certain sections of the game.

This game lives and breathes Soulslike and is therefore worth playing before the release of Elden Ring.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul