Is Elden Ring a sequel to the Dark Souls series?

It’s easy for one to confuse Elden Ring with Dark Souls. Both games share similar combat, a gothic setting, and familiar themes. It’s easier still to mistake FromSoftware's newest title as a direct sequel to their beloved Souls series.

However, trailers, screenshots, and released gameplay all seem to indicate that this is not a sequel to Dark Souls. It isn’t a prequel or spin-off either, and the best description for the game would be to call it a "spiritual successor" to Dark Souls.

Elden Ring is no more connected to Dark Souls than Sekiro or Bloodborne

A look at the realm of the Lands Between (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is a spiritual successor in the sense that it’s a game which is inspired by another title but has little to no connection with its lore or narrative.

This isn’t the first time FromSoftware has used this model. The very first Dark Souls was a spiritual successor to FromSoftware’s Demon’s Souls. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Bloodborne, and Demon's Souls are all perfect examples of the model, with similar mechanics but standalone universes.

Mordecai @EldenRingUpdate George R. R. Martin talks Elden Ring in new interview:

-His work on the game was done many years ago

-He wrote the worldbuilding & characters

-From would periodically show him enemy & graphic designs

-He is excited for the final game :) George R. R. Martin talks Elden Ring in new interview:-His work on the game was done many years ago-He wrote the worldbuilding & characters-From would periodically show him enemy & graphic designs-He is excited for the final game :) https://t.co/y5gUDvo2Hd

What has certainly caused further confusion is George R.R. Martin’s statement about his involvement with the game:

“The game is called the Elden Ring and it’s a sequel to a videogame that came out a few years ago called Dark Souls.”

It appears Martin simply mispoke and likely meant to say that it was a "spiritual successor." Even Hidetaka Miyazaki has described it as an "evolution" for the Souls formula, building off what FromSoftware has done in the past. Unless the game reveals a secret connection in the future, it is its own closed-off world.

How is it different from other titles?

Traversing an open world with a jumping horse (Image via FromSoftware)

The game marks a return to high-fantasy weapons, magic, and somber gothic settings. The biggest difference, however, is FromSoftware stepping into open-world territory. This is a stark departure from previous titles that have all featured linear gameplay. To traverse the vast terrain, players now get their own trusty steed that can dash and jump.

Combat is as viseral as ever, and FromSoftware is even taking a few pages from Sekiro by adding stealth mechanics. This is in addition to summonable spirits that help during battles.

When is the release date?

Also Read Article Continues below

The game is slated for release on February 25, 2022. It was back in October of 2021 that an announcement was made, followed by a small delay to its present release date. It’s set to launch on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X, Series S, and PC.

Edited by Siddharth Satish