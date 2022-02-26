Players show-off Elden Ring's incredible character creation by making Kratos from God of War

Elden Ring, being an RPG, has some amazing character customization features. Players have the option to practically re-create themselves if they give enough time to the character creation feature.

Thus, over the past 24 hours, since the game's release, players have been involved in creating God of War's protagonist Kratos within Elden Ring. Through this creation, the community wants to showcase the immense work that the developers of the latter have done in relation to this feature.

#ELDENRING #GodOfWarRagnarok Todo jogo que da pra criar personagem eu vou fazer o Kratos não tem jeito. (ou pelo menos tentar fazer k) Todo jogo que da pra criar personagem eu vou fazer o Kratos não tem jeito. (ou pelo menos tentar fazer k)#ELDENRING #GodOfWarRagnarok https://t.co/SGs2n6tD7F

Players also want to demonstrate the depth of the brand new Hidetaka Miyazaki game while showcasing their talent at pushing things to their limits.

Kratos's re-creation in Elden Ring definitely paves the path to more community creations in the future

FromSoftware's latest game has a character customization feature that is one of its kind. The sheer depth that the game has in terms of options to design an entire person has received a lot of praise.

This is probably the biggest and one of the most detailed character creation systems in all gaming. Thus, knowing the immense talent that several people in the community harbor, it is no surprise that they were able to re-create Kratos in almost no time.

Re-created Kratos within Elden Ring (Image via wildy8/Reddit)

God of War is arguably one of the most popular games out there. The game was also released on PC for the first time in 2022, which elevated its reach by several folds. Thus, it is no surprise that Kratos, the primary protagonist of God of War, is extremely near and dear to the players.

Either way, amongst all the re-created Kratos out there, the one by wildy8 on the Elden Ring subreddit gained the most attention between players. When the user posted his creation on the community platform, fans showcased admiration and ecstasy.

Community reactions for the creations (Image via Reddit)

In truth, the re-created Kratos is quite resemblant to the original version, which is further exemplified through the high number of upvotes on the post. Thus, considering the popularity it gained, it is only natural to assume that players will come up with even more creations in the future.

Community reactions to the creation (Image via Reddit)

In the past, there have been games like Cyberpunk 2077, Skyrim, and even Fallout, where people have re-created characters from other games. Considering the fact that the new FromSoftware game has an even deeper pool of options, it is only a matter of time before people showcase their talents even further.

