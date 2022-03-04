How to complete Fia’s questline in Elden Ring to obtain Twinned Armor and the Inseparable Greatsword

Elden Ring has plenty of sidequests to complete the the main narrative, with each providing players with amazing weapons and armor, as well as a good deal of insight into the lore of the Lands Between.

While some of the quests are not too difficult to complete, a good deal of them are quite complicated and will involve several steps before being able to finish them.

One such extremely long and lengthy questline is Fia’s, which is quite time-consuming and requires players to pull off a good number of tasks in order to complete it.

Fortunately, upon completion, they will be rewarded with the Twinned Armor and Inseparable Greatsword, both of which are quite valuable weapons in the end game.

With that in mind, this guide will be useful to those players that are still struggling to complete Fia’s quest in Elden Ring.

Completing Fia’s quest in Elden Ring

To successfully finish Fia’s quest in Elden Ring, the Tarnished will be required to complete the following steps:

1) Allow Fia’s hug

When players first encounter Fia in the Roundtable Hold, she will ask permission to hold the Tarnished in her arms and allow her to hug them. Elden Ring players should agree to the request, and in return, she will not only hug the Tarnished but provide them with the Baldachin's Blessing item - a consumable that temporarily boosts poise.

However, there will be a minor tradeoff for the hug, in the form of minor HP debuff, which can be removed after using the item.

To find Fia, players need to go through the door beside the blacksmith, where she will be seated on the bed.

It is worth nothing that should players refuse her offer, they will not be able to access her questline in Elden Ring.

2) Receiving the Weathered Dagger

After receiving her hug, the Tarnished will now need to make their way to the Summonwater Village to find D and defeat the Tibia Mariner boss. Upon defeating it, D will appear near the main table of the hold, and players can choose to interact with him.

Then the Tarnished is required to interact with Fia and exhaust her dialog till she offers the Weathered Dagger and requests that the player give it to the original owner. Now, traveling back to D, the player will need to give him the dagger, leave the Roundtable Hold and then return to it.

Upon returning, they will find that D has been murdered by Fia in a room at the end of the corridor by the blacksmith.

After a speech, she will disappear, and players can now loot the Twinned Armor and Bell Bearing from D's corpse.

3) Collect the Cursemark of Death and hand over the Twinned armor

Players must now make their way to the Divine Tower in Liurnia and invert the Carian's Study Hall, which can only be done once they start Ranni’s questline and receive an item from her.

After gaining access to the Divine Tower in Elden Ring, players can loot the body at the top of the structure for the Cursemark of Death.

A bit later into the game, the Tarnished will find D’s brother if they venture underground into the Siofra River well area just before the boss fight in the aqueduct. There, he will present the option where players can either choose to hand over the Twinned Armor or keep it for themselves.

For now, it has been noted by the Elden Ring community that handing over the armor is a more guaranteed way of completing the questline, as it will ultimately lead to D’s brother killing her.

4) Traveling to Deeproot Depths and killing Fia’s Champions

Players will need to make their way to Deeproot Depth, which can be done in one of the two ways. The first is to go through the illusory wall present at the bottom of the Subterranean Shunning Grounds, which can be accessed after players beat Mohg, Lord of Blood, and then hit the altar in his room to get past it.

The second option (which we recommend) is to continue with the Ranni quest and access the area through Nokron and the cistern to the north of it.

Deeproot Depth will open up after the Valiant Gargoyle boss fight, and once players get into the coffin by the waterfall.

The Tarnished must now face off against Fia’s Champions, of which there are three in total. However, the third one comes with two companions.

After defeating all of them, Fia will appear, and players will need to talk to her and ask her to hold them again when prompted. Continue talking to her and hand over the Cursemark of Death when prompted, and on doing so, she will transport the player to the Deathbed Dream.

5) Collecting the Mending Rune of the Death-Prince and finishing Fia’s questline in Elden Ring

Upon entering the Deathbed Dream, the Tarnished will now have to defeat the dragon boss Lichdragon Fortissax. After completing the fight, players will be transported out of the dream to find Fia, who appears to be asleep. Players can loot her for the Mending Rune of the Death Prince.

Securing the item is a must, as players will not be able to complete her questline without it.

After obtaining the rune, the Tarnished is free to leave the area, but on returning, they will see D’s brother standing over Fia’s corpse, having killed her. This will only happen if the player chose the option to give him the Twinned Armor earlier in the questline.

After reloading the area, D’s brother will disappear, leaving behind the Twinned Armor and the Inseparable Greatsword as drops for the players to claim.

Having trouble beating your favorite game? Follow us on Twitter for easy guides, news and updates!

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee