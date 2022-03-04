Top 5 talisman for PvE in Elden Ring and where to find them

Talismans in Elden Ring play a significant role in developing builds and providing boosts to characters for PvE (Player versus Environment) content. Attaching three to four talismans at a time is vital to gain an advantage in battle.

Talismans, however, are not readily available to the players. While choosing one during character creation is an option, most of them are locked behind bosses and dungeons.

Leana @TilFolkvang I don't know of another game that has used fall damage as a progression gate before Elden Ring, where you get a talisman that negates fall damage and suddenly you can access a bunch of stuff you couldn't get to at all before. I don't know of another game that has used fall damage as a progression gate before Elden Ring, where you get a talisman that negates fall damage and suddenly you can access a bunch of stuff you couldn't get to at all before.

Hence, knowing the locations of the best talismans and hunting them right from the beginning is an important aspect to consider while playing the game.

Every top-tier talisman that players should be hunting right from the beginning of Elden Ring

No talisman in the game can be considered useless; however, some may be more powerful than others. Different builds have different requirements, and the way a player wants to tackle PvE content should be entirely upon their own choice.

Elden Ring provides a lot of freedom to gamers, and thus, there is no set rule on what players need to do.

This list will direct players to the talismans that can work with most sets of builds and will find universal utility.

1) Erdtree's Favor

Erdtree's Favor is one of the few talimans that every players should possess (Image via Elden Ring)

Erdtree's Favor is arguably one of the most vital talismans in Elden Ring. This particular talisman, when equipped, raises the maximum health, stamina, and equipment load of the player. There is no appropriate time to acquire this.

While it is recommended for early game players, the extra bit of health can always be a life-saver even in the late game.

Apart from that, the additional equipment load will allow players to balance their weight, especially for those who love rolling to dodge boss attacks.

Location: The base version of this talisman can be obtained from the Fringefolk Hero's grave. The +1 version can be obtained near the forsaken depths, right after a boss fight. The final +2 version can be found in the Royal Capital late in the game.

2) Radagon Icon

Radagon Icon is a must have talisman for spell casters (Image via Gaming with Abyss/Youtube)

While Erdtree's Favor is more catered towards melee classes in Elden Ring, the Radagon Icon is primarily made for spell casters. This particular talisman reduces the spell casting time by quite a lot for sorceries and incantations.

This is one of the key talismans that casters should be hunting as several aggressive bosses within the game rarely allow players to attack from a distance.

Therefore, reducing the cast time can be beneficial, especially for those nuking builds that require casting time-consuming, heavy-hitting spells. It is, however, essential to realize that this talisman does not seem to function well with dragon incantations (the ones obtained using dragon hearts).

Location: Raya Lucaria Academy

3) Winged Sword Insignia

Uchigatana and dagger users will find Winged Sword Insignia extremely useful (Image via Elden Ring)

The Winged Sword Insignia is another talisman that works very well with almost every melee character in the game. Its function is simple as it provides a damage boost on successive attacks.

As soon as players attack someone with this talisman equipped, they will notice a red glow around them. That is the sign of the talisman being in an active state. However, this talisman is best used with dex builds as players can land faster hits than heavy-strength weapons.

So it is, in truth, best paired with something like an Uchigatana, Hookclaws, or Reduvia dagger.

Location: Defeat Cleanrot Knight at Stillwater Grave

4) Arsenal Charm

Arsenal charm allows players to maintain a good weight balance within the game (Image via Elden Ring)

The Arsenal Charm allows players to increase their maximum equipment load by a significant amount. This particular talisman might not be the highest priority, but it can come in handy in several situations.

When fighting against bosses, one of the things that players need to keep in mind is their load. If players are in the medium load region, then dodging boss attacks becomes easier when compared to heavy load.

This works especially well for those players who love using heavy armor and strength weapons. In their case, maintaining the weight properly can be vital towards achieving victory.

It is crucial to remember that no matter how tanky players get, they will die when the boss lands a combo. Therefore, rolling and dodging is mandatory irrespective of the weapon type and armor.

Location: Given by Nepheli Loux at the Roundtable Hold after defeating Godrick the Grafted. It is crucial to remember that Nepheli Loux might not appear at the Roundtable Hold unless players take her help while defeating Godrick. However, to do that, players will need to find her while exploring the inner circles of Stormveil castle.

5) Carian Filigreed Crest

Carian Filigreed Crest is great for players who love to spam ashes of war (Image via EternityInGaming/Youtube)

The Carian Filigreed Crest can be extremely handy for the ashes of war users in Elden Ring. This particular talisman reduces the FP cost for skills by 25%.

This means that players will be able to use powerful abilities that they attach to their weapons more often during fights. While this item cannot be obtained early, it will come in handy even till the very late game.

Location: Can be purchased from War Counselor Iji. Players will need to progress through Blaidd's questline for this item to appear in the inventory of Iji.

