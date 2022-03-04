Where to find the Carian Piercer in Elden Ring?

When it comes to picking a weapon that fits their playstyle, Elden Ring players are often spoilt for choice as From Software’s latest title has a plethora of armaments to pick from.

Magic and sorcery builds have been extremely popular amongst players ever since the game’s launch, and many fans are having a great time playing around with all the spells and incantations that the title has to offer.

One of the most sought-after spells in the game is the Carian Piercer, which scales incredibly well with Intelligence and has grown to be a staple for those who are looking to make spell blade casters out of their Tarnished.

However, there is quite a bit of confusion amongst community members as to where they can pick up the spell. While it’s not particularly hard to find, it can get a bit complicated if players don’t know where to look for it.

Hopefully, today’s guide will be able to help out those players who are still struggling to get the item.

Finding the Carian Piercer in Elden Ring

To get their hands on the Carian Piercer in Elden Ring, players will be required to:

Make their way to Caria Manor, which one will find towards the northwestern portion of the Lands Between.

The manor will be located directly above the Village of Albinaurics and will take a fair bit of time for players to reach.

Once inside the manor, the Tarnished must make their way to the very back of the area and travel beyond the gardens where they will find a Teardrop Scarab.

Upon killing the Teardrop Scarab, players will automatically be able to collect the Carian Piercer as a drop.

Teardrop Scarabs are pretty fast at fleeing, and players will be required to get on them before they vanish. Ranged weapons do come in handy when killing one of these scarabs, but sprint-heavy attacks might also do the trick.

As mentioned earlier, the Carian Piercer is highly sought-after by spell blade users as it has some incredible Intelligence scaling. It also has the capacity to do an insane amount of damage when it gets the room to get some DPS in.

The Carian Piercer has a 27 Intelligence requirement to use, and mastering the spell will make some of the more difficult encounters in Elden Ring significantly easier.

